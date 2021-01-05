Anyone who has been infected with the corona virus will wonder whether they even need to be vaccinated. This is what the Federal Ministry of Health says:

Germany – People in Germany have been vaccinated against the coronavirus since December 27. First, it is not the turn of seniors over the age of 80, nurses and employees in the medical sector. Over the weeks, more and more people are allowed to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

But what about the citizens who have been infected with Corona in the past few weeks? As HEIDELBERG24* reports, the Federal Ministry of Health gives an answer. With reference to the vaccination recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) should Avoid vaccinating infected people if possiblebecause they probably still have antibodies. An additional vaccination does not pose a risk, however. The ministry points out, however, that clear statements on this topic cannot yet be made, as too little knowledge is available. (jol) * HEIDELBERG24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.