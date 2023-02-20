Home page World

From: Leoni Billina

Do people hibernate? A study delivers amazing results © IMAGO/Vira Simon

Many animals hibernate – do the different seasons also affect human sleep patterns? A recent study provides amazing results.

Berlin – Pulling the covers over your head and just sleeping all day long – that’s what many people want in winter. Or just do it like some animals and hibernate for a whole time. Hedgehogs, marmots, hamsters – they all have the ability to fall asleep in the cold months. However, according to a recent study, people also sleep differently in the winter months.

Human sleep behavior is influenced by light

When the days are darker and shorter, we humans feel the need to sleep more. And that might even have a scientific reason. Because although we live in a world with unlimited access to temperature and light sources, the seasons seem to affect our sleep patterns.

A group of scientists from the Humboldt University in Berlin have provided new evidence that our sleep patterns fluctuate depending on the season – despite sufficient artificial light sources. Aileen Seidler and her team have published a study in the journal Frontiers of Neuroscience, according to which people show different sleep patterns across the seasons.

Study: Sleep behavior of 188 people examined

For this purpose, data from around 300 people who suffer from neuropsychiatric sleep disorders and therefore took part in the sleep study were examined. Of these, 188 people – who were not taking any sleeping pills – were examined more closely.

It turned out that these 188 people slept an hour more in winter than in summer. However, the scientists did not consider this to be representative and generalisable. Unlike the change in the so-called REM phase of the subjects over the year. These dream-intensive phases were significantly longer in winter than in summer: on average by around 30 minutes.

Sleep cycle: REM phase is much more pronounced in winter

Even those study participants who lived in urban areas and were consequently exposed to many artificial light sources had longer REM phases in winter. REM stands for “Rapid Eye Movement”. Our body is much more active in REM phases. Brain activity increases and we dream. A normal sleep cycle begins with three non-REM phases followed by one REM phase.

The next step is to investigate whether the research findings can be extended to people who have healthy, trouble-free sleep. However, the scientists assume that in healthy people these changes due to the seasons could be even greater. That would mean sleeping routines would need to be adjusted accordingly, the authors said.