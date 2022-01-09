from Silvia Turin

Some hypotheses related to the greater or earlier presence of Omicron in the throat than in the nose: more “false negatives” are possible. Here’s when to do the quick tests, where and the importance of doing them “in sequence”

An increasing number of real-world testimonials highlight the fallibility, in some cases, of the results of the quick swabs which, in particular, would not always detect positivity a Omicron.

The sensitivity of the rapid It is being debated from many sides without reaching a definitive and sure conclusion. It seems certain that, in general, i rapid antigenic tests are capable of detecting Omicron, with the degree of error that is typical of these instruments, which have a slightly lower sensitivity than the classic buffer (the molecular). In practice, however, this margin of error implies more false negatives (people who are positive for Covid even if the test shows the opposite).

Better samples taken in the throat But there is one aspect of Omicron itself that could affect the results: growing evidence indicates that Omicron collects mainly in the throat, not in the nose, and this could be why nasal swabs may fail to detect the variant: it may take longer for the currently circulating Covid to manifest in nasal samples. It is a hypothesis. A recent real-world study who followed 30 subjects likely exposed to Omicron in the US found that saliva tests (unauthorized in Italy) could detect Covid cases three days before the rapid antigen tests, who used nasal swabs. These results come from a small study and have not been peer-reviewed, but follow the announcement of the Food and Drug Administration US in late December that, although they detect the Micron, rapid antigen tests may have “reduced sensitivity”. Also another study performed in South Africa (not yet revised) points out that rapid tests detected a higher rate of Omicron infections when saliva samples were used instead of nasal samples.

Beware of negative results What does this entail? THE rapid antigen tests, looking for a specific protein on the Covid-19 virus, remain extremely effective in confirming the positive cases, but when the result was negative, in some cases it could be wrong. It is necessary to pay attention to the symptoms and / or contacts at risk and, in case of doubts, to resort to the molecular or repeat the rapid. That said, rapid tests can deliver results in minutes and remain an important public health tool.

When and where There are others two practical factors that could affect the results of rapid swabs: the time of execution of the swabs and the method of collection. Regarding the time of execution, the rapid swab (but also the molecular one) must be done from 48 hours after the contact considered at risk to 5 days later, the ideal would be to do it at 48 hours and then repeat it at 5 days. If the test is done too early, the danger is to have a “false negative”, because, as can be seen from the graph above, in the first two days the virus is not detectable by swabs, from about 48 to 72 hours it is detectable only by molecular swabs and from 72 hours also by rapid swabs.

The second problem is who carries out the withdrawal: Going to the pharmacy is one way to make sure you minimize the margins of false negatives. Doing the quick test yourself, at home, with do-it-yourself swabs, is considered very risky. Pharmacy staff are able to take a suitable sample.

Tips to reduce errors To minimize the margins of error, research shows that rapid tests are highly accurate when done in sequence: Since the incubation period with Omicron appears to be shorter, the more rapid tests you perform, the more the chances of a false negative are reduced. The advice is to do a first quick test and then wait 24 to 36 hours for a second test. Many antigen test packs give just these instructions. In case of symptoms, however, the test can be performed immediately.