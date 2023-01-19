Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

An expropriation of Russian exiles by Duma chief Volodin could well be possible. © Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin Pool/imago

Many Russians fled in the wake of the Ukraine war, including oligarchs critical of the government. But even abroad they are not completely protected.

Moscow – The Ukraine war could not only have consequences for the local people. Russian exiles are also feeling the effects of the war. Many Russians critical of the government fled abroad. But even in exile they are probably not safe. Duma chief Vyacheslav Volodin had threatened to dispossess Russian exiles who were critical of the government and confiscate their possessions. Historian and Russia expert Ulf Brunnbauer from the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies considers these measures to be realistic – oligarchs critical of the government and Germany could also be affected. Because Putin does not stop at any law.

Duma chief Volodin threatens Russian exiles with expropriation – oligarchs critical of the government would also be affected

Volodin wants to punish exiled Russians who do not support the Ukraine war. Brunnbauer considers the execution of the sentence by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and the Duma to be “absolutely possible”. “If President Putin wants this and decides, the Russian parliament, the Duma, will follow – unanimously, one can assume,” Brunnbauer said at the request of merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. “I doubt whether that will silence the critics,” says Brunnbauer.

A few days ago, the Chairman of the Duma threatened appropriate expropriation measures and announced this on Telegram. Another paragraph will be added to the Criminal Code for this. According to this, the property of those Russians abroad who insult their homeland and citizens as well as soldiers should be confiscated. These people have enough property in Russia to compensate for the “damage inflicted,” Volodin said. Since then there have also been proposals to withdraw the citizenship of the Russians who have emigrated and to prevent them from continuing to earn money in their home country, for example via the Internet.

In the Ukraine war, oligarchs could also face expropriation – “They are afraid”

Not only citizens, but also anti-government oligarchs could be affected by Russia’s expropriation measures. Brunnbauer also believes Putin is capable of expropriating oligarchs critical of the government, such as Alexander Lebedev. In both cases, those affected could not hope to sue for their rights in a Russian court, Brunnbauer said.

In any case, some oligarchs are under pressure. “The oligarchs are afraid,” said economist and Russian exile Sergei Guriev in an interview with theWorld. Not only do they fear for their wealth or their businesses, but according to Gurriev, they also worry about being murdered. Because some of the oligarchs are against the war, but not against Putin.

Ukraine war: Duma chief and Putin could also expropriate Germany

Duma chief Volodin had also threatened Germany with expropriation measures if Berlin used Russian assets to rebuild the Ukraine war. “I think it’s likely that Russia will retaliate,” Brunnbauer said merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. Foreign owners would then have just as little chance before a Russian court. “Since Russia no longer hopes for foreign investments from the West, the Putin regime no longer has much to lose from expropriation. Putin also ignores international law,” said Brunnbauer.

Despite this, the West wants to continue taking action against Putin and his allies. For this, the West has also issued individual sanctions against oligarchs. Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has openly advocated expropriating Russian oligarchs in the process. According to Brunnbauer, however, from a legal point of view it is difficult to implement the measure under discussion. In contrast to Russia, the legal hurdles in Germany and other western countries are high. “The protection of property is a valuable asset,” emphasized Brunnbauer. Nevertheless, some oligarchs apparently felt threatened and have brought their assets to safety before the war. (boyy)