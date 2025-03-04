THE OSCAR 2025 Awards They left us a deployment of the best known faces in the world of cinema. Among them, the radiant presence of Demi Moore, One of the most anticipated celebrities the gala.

At 62, the famous is monopolizing all the spotlights of the red carpets cameras. This occasion was no exception, since we saw it with a spectacular dress of crystals that did not leave anyone indifferent and also We witnessed his long brilliant and well -kept hair.

It is here, when the question comes: What are the secrets to get a dazzling hair like Moore’s? Although, the actress has shown that the age to leave long hair, the most notable factor, is the brightness that reflects her hair quality.

The first step for a gleaming mane

Demi Moore at the 2025 Oscar Awards Jordan Strauss / LaPresse

One of the crucial factors, is closely related to food. That is why experts recommend a diet based on vitamin B7, or better known as biotin, which we can find in eggs, nuts and avocados. No less important, the consumption of legumes and vegetables are those that give us zinc next to vitamin A and C, which also contribute to the quality of our hair.

Avoid heat and not wash your hair often: Demi Moore’s secrets

For an interview with the magazine Peoplethe actress revealed the secrets to show off her impeccable hair, such as trying to keep it as natural as possible: “I have done everything with my hair: I have shaved it, I have dyed it, I have made a bob cut. When I am not working, I try to make the least possible damage“he said.

Demi Moore at the Oscar 2025 Jordan Strauss | AP

“It is even stressful that someone touches me. If I have nowhere to go, I do not apply heat, I try to let it do theirs and I do not wash it too often“The celebrity emphasized the two most important keys, avoid heat and not wash her hair constantly.





Silver and smiling, the actress posed, the favorite to take the prize for best actress for ‘The substance’, on the Hollywood awards carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Finally, with the entire capillary process, he commented that Use a conditioner to add light and softness: “I love Kevin Murphy,” he said on his favorite brand.

