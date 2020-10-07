Who wants their faces to know their age. Probably no one, often people want their age to always look short. At the same time, women do not know how much they struggle to show themselves. They range from beauty products to homemade but aging is a natural process. At the same time, some people appear to be much older than their age. This may also be due to their chaotic lifestyle.

When it comes to your skin care, it is true that it depends to a large extent on your routine. Your routine only shows what kind of habits you follow for skincare. Probably some people look older than they are in their right age. Here we will discuss some common skincare related mistakes as well as what measures should be adopted for this. The good news is, following certain rules in your routine can help you take care of your skin. Continue reading to know more about him.

Skincare Mistake # 1: Do You Think All Products Are Right For Skin Use

The product that is effective on one person is not necessarily the best option for the other. If you regularly use a product for skincare, look for products that are right for your skin type and can relieve your skin problems. For example, you wouldn’t use curly hair shampoo and conditioner on straight hair, right? Keep this in mind when you use your daily used product.

Skincare Mistake # 2: Avoiding Moisturizer

If you do not use any moisturizer regularly then include it in your routine immediately. Choose a moisturizer that suits your skin type and discomfort. Bring a water-based moisturizer when you go to the market. If your skin is oily, your skin can be affected due to many reasons such as pollution, UV rays and because of this you have to wash your mouth frequently, which can prevent your skin from being moisturized, so that there is no moisture in it. And increases oil production. As a result, your complexion looks unbalanced and the skin looks very shiny.

If your skin is dry, then your skin faces external problems like pollution and UV rays which can damage the moisture of your skin, due to lack of moisture in the skin, it starts to dry. As a result, the skin surface loses its natural glow and your skin looks dull.

Skincare Mistake # 3: You Forget Using Eye Cream

Do you notice signs of aging around your eyes, such as dark circles, under eye bags or fine lines? So you need to include an eye cream in your routine. Are you worried about which product to use?

Use non-sticky gel-cream formulated with caffeine and hyaluronic acid, this will protect against the first signs of aging around your eyes, including puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles. Apply the cream in small dots around your eyes, massaging it lightly until completely Absorb. Follow this process morning and night.



Skincare Mistake # 4: You only use sunscreen in summer

When you spend a long time in the sun without applying sunscreen, it can cause signs of aging like dark spots and wrinkles under your eyes. It is therefore important that you use a broad spectrum sunscreen with the correct SPF. A broad-spectrum sunscreen helps protect against UV rays (which cause signs of aging) and UVB rays (which can burn the skin).

Of course, remember other sun protection measures as well – this means limiting your time in the sun. Especially in the time between 10 am and 2 pm, wear full sleeved clothes, reapply sunscreen every two hours, put on sunglasses and if possible wear a hat in the sun.

Skincare Mistake # 5: You apply foundation without using primer



Have you ever thought that no matter how much you try, your foundation never looks as good as it looks on the social feeds of other beauty bloggers? Start your makeup with a primer to smoother your skin. It helps to hide fine lines, pores and remove remaining gaps. Apply it after moisturizing dot-dot and curl your entire face like a light circle of fingers and make your foundation perfect with primer.

Skin Care Mistake # 6: You Don’t Care About Your Neck and Chest

Taking care of your skin tone is great – but don’t forget about your neck and chest. Often, this becomes the reason for unraveling the secret of your age. Remember to include your neck in your skin care routine. You can use the same moisturizer on your face and neck, and you especially take care of the face, neck and chest daily.

As your skin matures, it undergoes many major changes such as lack of moisture, nutrients and natural oil. The skin gradually weakens to retain moisture, which can show scorching of your face, neck and chest, which are signs of aging.