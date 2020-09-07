By ‘PH’ we mean hydrogen ion in your skin. We should understand that different types of skin attract different skin problems. This can be avoided while maintaining the pH level in the skin. Acidity and alkalinity in the skin encourage healthy skin. So, if you are wondering what is the correct pH level for the skin, then today we will give you some important information related to it.

The skin’s pH level should be between 4.8 to 6, with skincare experts believing that the skin should be slightly acidic in nature. If the pH of the screen is higher than this, then the skin will start to have pimples, breakouts, fine lines and blackness.

Do not use chemical rich cleanser



Most products available in the market have a high content of chemicals. This harsh chemical is known to reduce the acidity and alkalinity of the skin. Therefore, if you want to maintain the pH level of your skin, do not use chemical based cleanser or soap. Also, look for a soap that contains ingredients conducive to maintaining the pH balance of the skin. Be sure to read the items in the soap or cleanser before purchasing it. Also, wash your face with lukewarm water. Do not use too hot or too cold water, otherwise your face will become dry.

Use Apple Cider Vinegar



The use of apple cider vinegar as a toner is extremely beneficial for soft, natural looking skin. Apple cider vinegar can be used not only for weight loss but also for removing many types of skin problems. It is packed with vitamins, enzymes, minerals etc. This boil helps to heal pimples, sunburns, wrinkles and spots. Also it can be used by putting in a scrub.

Always choose good moisturizer



As our age increases, the production of collagen starts to decrease. In addition, depletion of natural oils and sebum causes fine lines and pigmentation. It is also due to the falling level of the ph level of the screen. Therefore, choose a good skin serum or moisturizer to maintain your skin’s moisture and pH level. Coconut, jojoba, olive and argon oils are considered best for hydrating the skin from the inside.



TIP: If you have oily skin, use water or gel-based cream. If you have a dry skin, choose an oil-based moisturizer for more hydration.