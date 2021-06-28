The Health Council is expected to issue a recommendation this Tuesday on the possible vaccination of healthy children aged 12 to 18 against Covid-19. It is hoped that the members of the council will be guided by the facts: healthy children have hardly any share in the spread of the corona virus. Vaccinating this group is therefore likely to provide only a “marginal benefit” to others, according to a recent Editorial in the eminent British Medical Journal.

Bart van Tienen, general practitioner,Felix van der Wissel, general practitioner, Els Peeters, pediatric neurologist, Nelleke Hilbrands, pediatrician, Cindy Sjaardema, emergency room doctor, Lidewij Hoorntje, plastic surgeon, Viera Koopman – Kalinina Ayuso, ophthalmologist, are all affiliated with the Doctors Covid Collective.

Last week, the pressure on the council increased considerably. Aura Timen of the RIVM announced that the OMT is ‘in any case in favor’ of vaccinating teenagers because of its beneficial effect on the reproduction number (R-number). Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) mentioned Vaccinating teenagers is “an indispensable contribution” to contain the coronavirus in the fall.

It is not only inappropriate for the minister to take an advance (“it is safe”) on the advice of the Health Council, but what he claims is also far from the truth. No one knows how safe teen vaccination is, as practice has yet to fully prove this.

Mild complaints

Moreover, how ethical is it to use children as an immunological ‘shield’? Healthy teenagers usually get no or only mild symptoms from Covid-19. When children are vaccinated for the first time in the history of the National Immunization Program especially “for someone else”, the safety of the vaccine for children must be unequivocally established. The Health Council will also take a decision on this.

European Medicines Agency (EMA) has ‘conditionally’ approved Pfizer vaccine for teenagers from 12 years on the basis of one study, in which a thousand vaccinated children aged 12 to 15 years were compared with a thousand unvaccinated controls. Such a study is too limited to detect possible side effects in the medium to long term. We know absolutely nothing about possible damage in the long run.

Mass vaccination after limited clinical trials usually comes with unpleasant surprises. We also saw it with the Mexican flu vaccine, which also hit the market at lightning speed in 2009. After that, Dutch children also developed narcolepsy, a debilitating neurological disease. It was a side effect that only gradually became apparent: about nine months after the start of the vaccination campaign.

And we’re seeing it now in the vaccination of adults. The corona vaccines cause serious side effects in a number of cases. Ranging from – but not limited to – anaphylactic shock, paralysis, blood clot formation and death. Most have only gradually come to light.

We don’t know anything about possible long-term harm from the Pfizer vaccine

What unknown risks do we expose healthy children to when deciding to vaccinate 12-18 year olds? What we already know is that inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) and inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis) can occur in young people after the administration of the second Pfizer vaccine in particular. In our country, these side effects have already been reported in people in their twenties. However, according to Side Effects Center Lareb, “there is not yet enough data to determine whether there is a connection with the injections”.

Increased risk

In the US, that phase has already passed. Exactly one day before our minister declared the Pfizer vaccine “safe” for teenagers, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement based on the US Side Effects Drug Database (VAERS). According to the CDC, there is a “probable link” between the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and myocarditis/pericarditis in teens and young adults. Boys are especially at risk. And yes: these side effects also occur in the group 12 to 17 years. For boys this age, there were about 66 reports per million doses of the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as of June 11.. That is one case per 15,000 second injections.

Are there more surprises ahead? That is quite possible. The American medical researcher Robert Malone – one of the inventors of the mRNA vaccine technique, of course – is not reassured. He posted an unambiguous statement on his Linkedin page. Malone warns, among other things, about autoimmune diseases that may only manifest themselves after months or years.

The question is: are we going to vaccinate healthy children ‘blindfolded’, or do we (still) attach value to the ancient precautionary principle? As far as we are concerned, mass vaccination of teenagers “on behalf of another” leaves no room for avoidable harm.