Parents and caregivers should not use infant head-shaped pillows intended to change the shape of a child’s head or that claim to treat a medical condition, said the Food and Drug Administration, the US equivalent of ANVISA.

“Use of head-shaping pillows can create an unsafe sleeping environment for babies and can contribute to the risk of suffocation and death,” the FDA said in a press release.

+ Health: Covid vaccine for children aged 6 months to 2 years arrives next week

The agency’s statement clarifies that pillows, created with a “cutout or hole in the center” to cradle a child’s head while he sleeps on his back, are not approved. “The FDA is not aware of any demonstrated benefit from using infant head shaping pillows for any medical purpose.” “Using head-shaping pillows can create an unsafe sleeping environment for babies and can contribute to the risk of suffocation and death.”

Infant head-shaped pillows are intended to treat or prevent flat head syndrome, or plagiocephaly, a common problem for babies because they spend too much time sleeping on their backs, says the UK’s National Health Service.

The FDA press release explains that flat head syndrome usually goes away on its own, is not painful for babies, and does not cause any developmental concerns.

“If you have a pillow to shape a baby’s head, throw it away; do not donate or give to anyone,” the agency said.

The FDA advises healthcare professionals to promote awareness of safe sleeping environments and educate patients about safe treatment options for flat head syndrome.

If parents notice an unusual head shape in babies, they should seek advice from their doctor. Helmets, bandanas, and caps are FDA-approved options that healthcare professionals can offer to treat flat head syndrome.

According to the FDA, using pillows to shape a baby’s head can delay needed evaluation and treatment — not just for flat head syndrome, but also for more serious conditions like craniosynostosis, where the bones of a baby’s skull a developing baby come together very early.

Infant head modeling pillows are readily available and found at many major children’s retailers.

“Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), which includes Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), is the leading cause of death from childhood injury,” the American Academy of Pediatrics said on its website. “Sleep is a big challenge for families with babies, but following safe sleep recommendations can prevent many SUID fatalities.”

To create a safe sleep environment, babies should sleep on their backs on a wearable blanket on a firm, level surface, according to the National Institutes of Health. There should be no toys, blankets or other items in your sleeping area.