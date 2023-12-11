We repeat: DO NOT use toasters to preheat your battery.

It's winter now and all EVangelists are finding out that there is also a disadvantage to electric cars. This empties much faster. A battery already has a very poor energy density (about 17 times worse than gasoline) and when it is cold, this only gets worse. Now an EV is much more efficient and there are no direct emissions, so bottom line it is better than a combustion engine, only the batteries are really crap.

Bring the battery up to temperature with a toaster

Owners of an electric car (or at least their drivers) try to do everything they can to get as many kilometers out of them as possible. This can be done by warming up the battery in advance. One of the latest trends – you probably already feel it coming – is to preheat the battery with – yes – a toaster!

Apparently that happens in Denmark. How exactly it works: no idea. We do know that the outcome cannot be too good. That was the case in Denmark, where a car burned down to the valve caps because of the use of a toaster to preheat the batteries. The owner/driver's house and that of the neighbors were also damaged by the fire, he said AP News.

So don't do it

With a warm battery you use less energy than with a cold one. In itself this is not very different with a combustion engine, a cold engine is also less economical than a warm one. Now there are electric cars that you can preheat, but that is not a facility that every EV has. That's why the Danish owner decided to try it with a toaster and apparently it went well a few times. Well, Alex Jones has also said something that is true, of course.

However, the police of Sydsjælland and Lolland-Falster absolutely advise against preheating your battery with a toaster. So don't do it. We repeat: don't do it.

