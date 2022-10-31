Like every year, Halloween is one of the most anticipated dates for lovers of terror and mystery. With an entire day dedicated to horror, streaming services like HBO, Netflix and Amazon Prime line up their best horror movies for a night of scares. Do you dare to see all of them?

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose” (Netflix)

Synopsis: “Emily Rose is a teenager tormented by demonic forces. Her last hope is Father Moore, who arrives to perform an exorcism on her. When everything was thought to be going well, the ritual is too much for Emily and she dies. Now the priest has to defend his actions in court.”

The Conjuring Saga (HBO Max)

Synopsis: “Directed by James Wan. “The Conjuring” (2013) is inspired by real events, which narrate the supernatural encounters that the Perron family experienced in their Rhode Island home in the early 1970s. Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators, respond to the call, without imagining that an evil presence awaits them.”

Fire in the Sky (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Released in 1993, “Fire in the sky” gathers the experience of the woodcutter Travis Walton (DB Sweeney) and his companions, who claimed to have seen a UFO suspended in the air in 1972. All, except Walton, managed to flee, so, According to his words, it was proof of experiments.

“Amityville Horror” (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: The film, inspired by the novel “Horror in Amitivylle”, presents the strange events at number 112 Ocean Avenue, in Amityville, Long Island. When some police officers arrive at the house, they discover a terrifying scene: Ronald DeFeo Jr. confessed to killing his family. He accused some voices in his head that told him to do it.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (Amazon Prime Video)

Synopsis: Directed by Tobe Hooper, “The Texas chain saw massacre” shows a group of young people lost in the middle of the lonely roads of Texas. They end up running into a cannibal family that chases them with a chain saw, butchering them one by one. Leatherface, one of the protagonists, is inspired by the murderer Ed Gein.

The Strangers (HBO Max)

Synopsis: Starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, the film revolves around a young couple who are terrorized by three masked men who break into their remote summer home. The film’s director, Bryan Bertino, said he was inspired by the crimes of Charles Manson and a crime that happened in his neighborhood when he was a child.