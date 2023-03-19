Sunday, March 19, 2023, 1:42 p.m.





When we prepare dishes with legumes, such as chickpeas or beans, we usually throw away the remaining cooking liquid or that of the jars that are bought in the supermarket. You will only do this if you do not know that these leftovers can be used to make other preparations in the kitchen. The one baptized on the internet as aquafaba has great properties for which they were discovered on the net and has become a great egg substitute for vegans or allergy sufferers.

Its discovery was made on the internet and a community was created around it to expand this “trick” in the kitchen. A great way to save and not waste food is to take advantage of leftovers to make recipes. And this is undoubtedly one of the best. Aquafaba is the viscous water resulting from cooking legumes that is also found in jars already prepared for quick cooking at home. The musician Joël Roessel is credited with its origin after sharing on his blog in 2014 how he achieved the same effect as merengue with this liquid. And it is that vegans who had not experimented, could not find an egg substitute to make this sweet dessert that is made by beating the egg whites. However, it was Goose Worth who established that aquafaba on its own can act as a general replacement for egg white to prepare more dishes.

How to use aquafaba



When you get this liquid, don’t throw it away and keep it in a jar to make all kinds of creams, meringue, pavlovs, pancakes, tortillas, and include it as an ingredient in sweets and desserts. Those who are vegan or allergic will find the solution in aquafaba, while for those who do not have these restrictions on their meals it will become a way to save. However, you may be wondering what happens to the taste. If you use this product, it will inevitably taste like legumes, but there are alternatives to remove it. The moment you mix it with other ingredients such as chocolate, you will not notice that original flavor. From the aquafaba.com website, they recommend using the liquid resulting from other legumes such as soy water, beans or butter beans, which are used more in other countries such as Mexico.

As for measurements, generally 3 tablespoons of aquafaba replace one egg. Although this will depend on the liquid being slightly viscous without becoming too liquid or thick. If you find it very watery, they advise that you reduce it on the heat for a thicker consistency and then wait for it to cool.