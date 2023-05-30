Home page World

After brewing, the coffee grounds usually end up in the garbage. It can help as a fertilizer in the lawn against moss. It can also be used on the balcony and with indoor plants. An instruction.

Kassel – Almost 90 percent of Germans drink coffee every day. Tchibo showed this in its coffee report in 2022. This means that the majority of Germans should also have a small miracle cure at home: coffee grounds. Most of the time it ends up in the garbage or in the organic waste bin after boiling. But he can Much more coffee grounds: Clean ovensfertilize plants, and also protect the lawn from moss.

The coffee powder should not be thrown in the trash after boiling. You can use it for fertilizing. © Chromorange/Imago

Coffee grounds against moss in the garden: This is how the natural fertilizer should be used on the lawn

The brewed coffee grounds still contain a variety of nutrients that can help the lawn. Components such as potassium, nitrogen or phosphorus strengthen the green stalks and make the meadow resistant to moss, reports say Eco test and Focus. Once scattered, the coffee grounds slowly decompose, releasing their nutrients to the soil over a long period of time.

This is how the coffee grounds should be used against moss:

Let the coffee grounds dry well (on a kitchen towel) so that they don’t get moldy later Distribute coffee grounds once each on the lawn in spring, summer and autumn (50 grams per square meter) Water the lawn two to three times a week for the following months

However, coffee grounds cannot be considered the sole miracle cure for moss. If the garden is to remain permanently moss-free, it must be scarified at least once a year, and the turf must be scratched. For this purpose, other fertilizers such as humus soil should be used and the pH value of the soil should be checked, says Focus.

Coffee grounds as plant fertilizer: Also on the balcony or for indoor plants

Coffee grounds can not only be used as fertilizer for the lawn. For roses, rhododendrons or Adding oleander to the soil is also ideal. If you want to do something good for your indoor plants, it is worth using ferns. An overview of plants that are better off avoiding the coffee fertilizer and those that love the added coffee:

If you use the coffee grounds as a fertilizer for flowers, shrubs and indoor plants, it can also be used as a liquid agent. Simply mix with water and add to the irrigation water every two weeks. By the way: there are still more kitchen scraps worth making quick, free fertilizers. (chd)