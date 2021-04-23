Louisiana has stopped asking the federal government for the full COVID-19 vaccine quota. About three-quarters of Kansas counties have rejected new vaccine shipments at least once in the past month. And in Mississippi, officials asked the federal government to send vials in packages More smalls so that they are not wasted.

As the supply of doses of coronavirus vaccines in the United States exceeds demand, some parts of the country are realizing that there are so little interest in them they have to reject shipments.

“It’s stalling. Some people just they don’t want her“said Stacey Hileman, a nurse with the rural Decatur County Health Department in Kansas, where less than a third of the 2,900 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In some places in the US, people refuse vaccines. Photo: EFE

The reduced demand for vaccines highlights the challenge the US faces in trying to defeat the pandemic and, at the same time, grapple with the image of tens of thousands of doses in storage as countries like India and Brazil fall apart. find in the middle of authentic medical emergencies.

Doses accumulate

More than half of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and President Joe Biden this week celebrated surpassing 200 million doses in his first 100 days in office. He also acknowledged having entered a new phase to increase reach and overcome doubts.

Across the country, pharmacists and public health officials see demand dwindling and supplies piling up. About half of the counties in Iowa they have stopped requesting new doses to the state and Louisiana did not request delivery of some doses during the past week.

In Mississippi, Robin Jackson, a small-town pharmacist, practically begs community members to come forward for vaccinations after receiving a first shipment of vaccines earlier this month and demand was low, despite having placed posters outside their business to celebrate the arrival of the consignment. He wasted more vaccines than he distributed and began to convince his relatives to go to the pharmacy to get vaccinated.

In Barber County, Kansas, he has refused vaccine doses two out of the last four weeks. Photo: EFE

“No one was coming,” he says. “And I mean no one“.

In Barber County, Kansas, which has rejected the state’s vaccine doses for two of the past four weeks, Danielle Farr said she has no plans to get vaccinated. This 32-year-old woman said she was infected with COVID-19 last year, along with her 5 and 12-year-old children and her husband.

Blood tests detected antibodies to the virus in all four, so he thinks they are already protected.

“I believe in vaccines that have eradicated terrible diseases for the past 60 or 70 years. I totally and fully believe in them,” said Farr, who works on an accounting firm. “But in the face of a vaccine that was hastily approved in six, seven months, I am a little more cautious about what I decide to put in my body.”

Anti vaccines

Barbara Gennaro, a homemaker with two young children from Yazoo City, Mississippi, said that everyone in her homeschooling community It is against receiving the vaccine. Gennaro explained that he generally avoids vaccination for his family and that the coronavirus vaccine is no different.

“All the faithful christians the ones I associate with are against it, “he said.” afraid it’s what drives people to get vaccinated, plain and simple. The stronger someone’s faith in the Lord, the less likely they will want the vaccine or consider it necessary. “

Unused vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech. Photo: EFE

Another difficulty with vaccination in a rural state like Mississippi is that, in many cases, the doses are shipped in large packages with vials containing at least ten doses.

During a press conference in early April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Mississippi authorities have requested that the federal government ship the vaccines. in smaller packages so that they are not wasted.

“If you’re in New York City and you send a package to one of the big pharmacies in downtown Manhattan, there are literally millions and millions of people within walking distance of that pharmacy,” Reeves said. “But if you are in rural Itta Bena, Mississippi, you are not.”

To combat indecision, Louisiana continues to strengthen the work of divulgation Between community organizations and religious leaders, he set up a phone line to help people make appointments and works to find free transportation to vaccination centers.

Moderna dose injections in Mississippi. Photo: AP

The health department on Monday mailed more than 100,000 brochures to encourage people to get vaccinated, and regional medical directors send automated phone calls to landlines throughout the state.

In New Mexico, state officials are studying the possibility of hiring “community advocates,” that is, trusted residents of regions who are hesitant to give the vaccine to dispel doubts about its safety and efficacy. There is also the possibility of organizing public question and answer hearings. And they have already been recorded video testimonials about the coronavirus vaccine.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said that now that everyone can get vaccinated, public health officials find themselves with three groups: “disabled “,” not now “and” never “.

The first group, he noted, cannot be vaccinated because do not have time. The “not now” have serious Doubts about the safety of the vaccine, its effectiveness, and the need to give it to you.

He explained that they are not willing to dismiss the “not now”, but are “working to find trusted messengers such as doctors, family members and community members” to give them good information.

In Corinth, Mississippi, pharmacist Austin Bullard said many people wait for a single-dose vaccine to become available to get immunized. The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine News and Thrombosis Risk – Minimal as It May Be – they scared people at the time of vaccination.

“I think since then there have been more doubts in general,” he said.

