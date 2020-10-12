You must have heard this, ‘Life should not be long … It is far better than living a long and cumbersome life full of small and big diseases that even if a few years is short, it should be healthy and healthy. There are many diseases in the life of man, which give a good indication before coming. So there are many diseases that just go on, without any knock …

One such condition is the disease of arthritis. Sometimes it used to be a disease of old age only. But due to the declining quality of food, now even children of younger age are beginning to fall prey to this disease. World Arthritis Day is celebrated every year on 12 October. So that people can be made aware of this disease. Come, let us know about the causes and prevention of this disease …

What is Arthritis?

-Earthritis is a disease of bones. It may cause swelling and pain in one of the joints of the victim’s body or in many joints.

– During arthritis, there is a lack of natural lubricant in the joints of the patient’s body, due to which his bones become dry and hard and rub each other. Due to this, he has a problem of joint pain. This disease also increases with age.

Why is there a lack of chicken in joints?

-Our many nutrients are needed to keep our bones strong. But there are some elements in them, in spite of lack of one, our bones start to become hollow and weak.

– Let us tell you that for the strengthening of bones it is necessary that the marrow inside them contains a balanced amount of cells and natural lubricants (lubricants). For this, your bones need calcium, folic acid, iron, phosphorus, zinc and vitamin-B12 the most.

The marrow shrinks

-If your regular diet is lacking any one of these elements, then the density of bones starts decreasing because the marrow inside them starts shrinking. This causes the bones to grow hollow. Due to being hollow, the bones become weak and cannot bear even the slightest shock. Then the bone breaks on applying a little pressure.

Arthritis begins

-If you recognize the growing hollowness and weakness in your bones and do not pay attention to your diet and supplements at the right time, then you may have to face serious situations in the future.

– When the disease of Arthritis reaches a dangerous state, the patient does not even move from his bed and depends on the help of others for his every small and big need. Obviously, none of us would want to live a life in which another human being is needed to go to the toilet. That’s why take care of your bone health.

These symptoms appear in the beginning

– Let me tell you that when your body starts lacking these nutrients required for bones, then the first signs of this are given by your hair and nails.

– Due to lack of zinc, iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, etc., your nails start to weaken and break. Or layer by layer their crust starts to fall.

-Your hair starts falling fast and becoming white. Also, their natural glow fades and the skin on your face also starts to look radiant.

-If you recognize these initial symptoms, visit a doctor and tell them your problem. Falling hair and broken nails are the symptoms of many diseases. Your doctor will be able to tell you about the right advice and therapy during your examination.