Despite all attempts to end the dependence on hydrocarbon fuels and the enormous efforts spent on the development of alternative sources, oil, gas and coal remain and will remain the main global energy resources for a long time to come. Such conclusions can be drawn from review Key Global Energy Statistics presented by the World Energy Agency (IEA). Moreover, forecasts also show that it is not necessary to count on the disposal of carbon sources in the coming decades. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

The explosive growth in renewables is hard to ignore. Almost every day we read about another mega-project in the field of solar and wind energy. The capitalization of Elon Musk’s Tesla, which largely makes its business on the attractiveness of alternative fuel and energy solutions, has exceeded $ 500 billion – despite the fact that the corporation has never recorded an annual profit. In some European countries, electricity is generated by the power of wind, sun and water reached half of the total. The cost of energy produced from such sources decreases every year.

However, green energy did not emerge yesterday. The first impulses for its development appeared in the 1960s-1970s against the background, on the one hand, of the growing environmental movement, and on the other, as a result of the dramatic rise in oil prices as a result of the 1973 Arab embargo. In the late 1980s, a new activation in this direction occurred as a result of the spread of the idea of ​​the danger of global warming. Thus, over the past 40 years, these types of energy should, in theory, rise enormously. On the contrary, the share of the most problematic from the point of view of environmental protection should decrease proportionally.

Yet the data provided by the International Energy Agency suggests that “not everything is so simple.” On the one hand, we see a massive increase in energy production from renewable sources. For example, wind farms in 2005 together produced about 100 terawatt-hours of electricity. By the end of 2019, this figure reached almost 1.3 thousand terawatt hours. The rise in solar generation looks even more impressive – from 3.6 TWh in 2005 to about 550 TWh in 2018. Growth by more than two orders of magnitude.

At the same time, such indicators are largely the result of a low base. There is no reason to believe that growth by an order of magnitude or two will continue in the future – this is prohibited, including the laws of physics. For example, a wind turbine can receive 60% of the maximum kinetic energy of the wind, while current turbines have already reached 40%. Growth in this direction can only be extensive, but it also has its limits.

In general, over the past 40 years, the role of electricity in the total consumption of mankind has significantly increased. If in 1973 electricity accounted for 9.3% of energy consumption, then by 2019 it reached 19%. The role of oil fell from 48% to 41%, largely due to the noticeable rise in prices since then. As for the most harmful to the environment of minerals, coal, its share decreased from only 13% to 10%. But the share of natural gas has since risen from 14% to 16%. It should be noted that all types of energy have grown in absolute terms. Coal consumption, for example, increased from 630 million tonnes of oil equivalent to nearly a billion tonnes.

An even stronger argument in favor of hydrocarbons is provided by the dynamics of energy sources without taking into account the type of final consumption. In 1973, oil provided 46% of the world’s energy, coal – 24.5%, gas – 16%, biofuels – 10.5%, hydropower – 1.8%, and nuclear power – 0.9%. For 35 years, only oil has dropped dramatically – its share has dropped to 30%. At the same time, the share of gas increased to 22.8%, and coal – to 26.9%.

This strong recovery is largely due to the rapid economic growth in developing countries, where coal is still cheap enough to be the main source of heat and electricity. It is not surprising that China and India are among the world’s leaders in coal mining. Attempts to overcome this addiction are being made, but developing Asia does not yet have a truly reliable alternative to coal …

As for the rest of the sources, the rapid growth of nuclear power is also noticeable – up to 4.9%, or more than five times. Note that this happened despite the “atomophobia” expressed in the closure of nuclear power plants around the world due to the threat of accidents like the Chernobyl or Fukushima ones. “All other” sources, which include renewable ones, have reached 2% of all capacities in 35 years.

This is a good result, but the total amount of energy produced in the world has doubled – from 6 to 14 billion tons of oil equivalent. Accordingly, in absolute terms, growth continued across all source categories, including even biofuels.

Based on the dynamics over the past 40 years, it is easy to assume that in the future, even the rapid growth of renewable sources will not replace the demand for hydrocarbon energy. The IEA experts come to the same conclusion. They offered two scenarios.

According to the first, energy consumption continues to grow rapidly over the next 20 years. By 2040, it will reach 17.6 billion tonnes of oil equivalent. “Other sources”, including sun and wind, will provide over 3 billion tons, which is almost double the current state of affairs. And yet, this will not be enough for the complete triumph of alternative energy. The volume of oil and natural gas in the world fuel and energy complex will also grow in absolute terms, the latter by about a quarter (from 3.7 billion tons of oil equivalent per year to 4.4 billion tons). Oil consumption will rise from 4.5 to 4.9 billion tons, and only coal will be more or less stable at 3.8 billion tons.

The second scenario, called Sustainable Development, allows for a much more significant growth in the importance of renewable sources – up to 3.8 billion tons per year. Note that the indicators of the baseline scenario surpass this result by only a quarter – and this is a likely ceiling for the growth of alternative energy in the eyes of the IEA experts. The volumes of oil and gas consumption are falling both in relative and in absolute terms (for example, the forecast assumes a reduction in the use of oil in the world to 3 billion tons), and the consumption of coal is completely reduced by 2.5 times. However, this decline is provided only by significantly lower energy production in general – according to the scenario, it will decrease by about billion tons per year.