a worker of oxxooriginally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, has decided to open her heart and tell her experiences during her time at the famous convenience store. On his last day of work, he couldn’t resist and shared some secrets useful for both customers and employees of the place.

So if you’re a fan of oxxo or you work there, pay attention to what he has to say! Do you think it is a bad place to work and do not recommend it? Let’s see.

Former worker leaked Oxxo secrets

First, our protagonist considered that Oxxo is a good place to work, but he also expressed his desire to seek new challenges in his life. And come on, we all know how exciting it is to go on new adventures!

One of the recommendations he dropped was on the importance of rAlways check the products and their expiration date.

“It’s not that we don’t check, it’s just that sometimes there’s a lot to check,” he said. That’s a great reminder for all of us! There is nothing like taking home fresh and undamaged products.

In addition to At the door of the store there is a report number to report any rude treatment by employees. That is super important! No one likes to feel mistreated, and knowing that there is a way to report it can make us feel more secure.

Our friend also shared how to deal with slightly rude customers. Yeah, we all know what she’s talking about! Sometimes, people can be unfair or unpleasant just for the simple fact of working at Oxxo. But his advice was not to get used to that treatment and stay calm in those situations. What patience and positive attitude!

For those who work at Oxxo, there are also valuable recommendations. The girl suggested carefully reviewing the payroll to make sure overtime is paid correctly. It’s your money and you deserve to receive it in full!

Last but not least, our friend alerted about certain practices that could lead to dismissal. Among them, denying service, treating customers poorly or engaging in immoral practices, such as swiping your own points card to get rewards with purchases from other customers. Be careful with those little things!

• Always check the products and their validity before buying.

• If you are mistreated, there is a number to report it on the door.

• Do not get used to the rudeness of some customers.

• Check your payroll to ensure correct payment of overtime.

• Avoid actions that could lead to dismissal, such as denying service or immoral practices.

