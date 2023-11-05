🚨 : The Monterrey Football Club accesses the 2023 Apertura Liguilla directly. LET’S GO FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP! UP MONTERREY! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/porjd2s1Mu — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) November 5, 2023

Also, the Guadalajara can sail in calmer seas after narrowly defeating Blue Crosswhich was eliminated with 17 points, while the rojiblancos added 27. No one can take away from these four clubs their right to fight for the title in the League. Apart from being in fifth place saint Louis with 23, which tied against Tigersand in sixth Xolos with 23, thus being the six that would qualify directly for the quarterfinals.

In the momentary play-off, Universidad Nacional would clash against the Red Devils, the winner would become the seventh guest to the League, while La Fiera would face the Cañoneros. The loser of the match between the Auriazules and the Scarlets would face the winner of the Emeralds and Purples to meet the eighth guest.