There is only one date left to complete the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere some clubs have already secured their direct presence in the quarterfinals, such as America, Tigers, Striped and Chivas. On the other hand, we have those already eliminated such as Blue Cross and Necaxa.
The Eagles beat 3-0 Tijuana Xolos in it Aztec stadium, reaching 39 points, without anyone being able to take away the general leadership. In the same way, Tigers tied 2-2 with Atlético San Luis still remaining as sub-leader with 29 units, the same as Stripedwho won 0-2 against Pachucaalthough the albiazules can still reach the sub-leadership because apart from the last date they have another match on Matchday 10 rescheduled.
Also, the Guadalajara can sail in calmer seas after narrowly defeating Blue Crosswhich was eliminated with 17 points, while the rojiblancos added 27. No one can take away from these four clubs their right to fight for the title in the League. Apart from being in fifth place saint Louis with 23, which tied against Tigersand in sixth Xolos with 23, thus being the six that would qualify directly for the quarterfinals.
For now, the Play-In would involve Cougars (22 points), Toluca (twenty-one), Lion (20) and Mazatlan (19). However, several groups are still alive: Puebla (19), Pachuca (19), Braves (18), Santos Laguna (17), Atlas (16) and Queretaro (fifteen).
In the momentary play-off, Universidad Nacional would clash against the Red Devils, the winner would become the seventh guest to the League, while La Fiera would face the Cañoneros. The loser of the match between the Auriazules and the Scarlets would face the winner of the Emeralds and Purples to meet the eighth guest.
If the logic were followed regarding the classification of the table, America would see faces with Toluca, Tigers in front of the Cougars, Striped I would look for the pass against Tijuana and Chivas would do the appropriate thing saint Louis.
