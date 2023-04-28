”Monet. Lights of Impressionism” arrives at the National Museum of Art (MUNAL) with the exhibition of three works by French painter Claude Monet in dialogue with 11 pieces that belong to the collection of the venue.

From this Thursday, April 26, the exhibition opened to the public interested in knowing it. If you are one of those art fanatics, you can enjoy the works at Tacuba 8, in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

It should be noted that It is the first time that works by the painter Monet are exhibited in the country. The exhibition consists of three works; two from the Dallas Museum of Art and one from the Soumaya Museum.

Attendees will be able to find the pieces: “Water Lilies”, oil on canvas, from 1908, as well as “Valle Buona, near Bordighera”, 1884, from the collection of the Dallas Museum of Art, whose exhibition is unprecedented in Mexico, and ” Landscape of Port-Villez”, from 1883, belonging to the collection of the Soumaya Museum, of the Carlos Slim Foundation.

Besides, the exhibition is accompanied by works by Mexican artists such as Joaquín Clausell, Francisco Romano Guillemín, Armando García Nuñez and Mateo Herrera, who dialogue with Monet’s artistic work through his landscape works that focus on light and color.

“This is an unprecedented exhibition in the history of the Munal (…) it is a mirror between impressionism in Europe and in our country,” said Héctor Palhares, curator of the exhibition and director of the museum, during the inauguration.

The Claude Monet exhibition will be available from April 27 to August 27, 2023 on the second floor of the National Museum of Art.