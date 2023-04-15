Cultural activities and gastronomic in Mexico City continue despite the end of the Easter holidays, one of the most anticipated spring events returns in the Historic Center of Mexico City, the Flower Festival 2023 from April 13 to 16.

More than 100 installations will participate with the ornament and around 50 businesses from different areas of the CDMX, In the first instance, the Francisco I Madero pedestrian street, is one of the most ornate, also participating in Plaza San Juan, Independencia avenue and the periphery of Pino Suárez.

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government, has announced that on April 28 there will be a concert by the famous Rosalia singer on the plate of the Zócalo, activities that stand out during the month of April that help the CDMX be one of the most visited cities during this time.

Another of the most representative events of the CDMX is the visit to Utopia Ship, a multidisciplinary digital museum located in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, an enclosure in the shape of a boat that seeks to expose issues related to social and economic inequalities, as well as ecological issues.

Visitors can admire the first interactive digital aquarium in the CDMX and admission is free, it is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.