The cream is very effective in removing problems under the eyes. Whether it is dark circles, dry eyes or any other problem, using eye cream is quite beneficial. Eye cream is the most preferred skin care product.

Actually, there is also a way to apply eye cream. Only then it removes problems related to eyes. Often people use eye cream as well. But the dark circle remains the same. These mistakes should always be avoided while applying eye cream.

1. Use too many products



People generally believe that using more products will cure problems under the eyes faster. The area under the eyes is small and a little bit of eye cream should be applied here. Anyway, eye cream is very expensive, so it should not be wasted.



2. Incorrect Eye Cream

Before applying any skin care product, it should be known the right way. Otherwise, it can cause skin damage. First apply a thin layer of cream under the eyes and then a thick layer over it. If your eye cream is heavier than your moisturizer, apply it after the moisturizer.

3. Apply Eye Cream to Dry Skin

People often make mistakes by applying eye cream on dry skin. Like moisturizer, eye cream also works better on moist skin. Actually, the cream is well absorbed on moist skin. It also provides adequate nutrition to the eyes.



4. Do not allow the eye cream to absorb



After applying the cream under the eyes, give it time to absorb on the skin. Do not be in any hurry nor do anything else on the face immediately. After some time, when the eye cream settles on the skin, it works better.



5. Rubbing Eye Cream Fast

The area under the eye is very sensitive. So after applying the cream here, do not rub it fast but massage it slowly. If you rub fast under the eyes, fine lines and wrinkles may occur.

6. Applying eye cream close to the eyes



Do not apply eye cream too close to the eyes. Apply eye cream only an inch away from the bottom of your lash line and eyebrows and massage gently. If you apply cream near the eyes, your eyes may be irritated.