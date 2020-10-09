The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has instructed all private TV channels not to broadcast false, half-baked, obscene and derogatory content to any person or group. The ministry has issued advisories to all channels about this. Incidentally, this advisory was issued at a time when some TV channels, including Republic TV, have been accused of manipulating TRPs. A few days ago, the case of a disputed program of Sudarshan News reached the Supreme Court.The Ministry has said in its advisory that the TV channels under the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act 1995, should fully comply with the Program Code (TV Program Code). It should not contain any material which is obscene, defamatory, false or half-baked. Or be it to criticize, slander or humiliate the moral life of any person, group, section of society, public or country.

This advisory of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has come at a time when the Mumbai Police has sensationalized the TRP manipulation a day earlier. There were complaints of TRP manipulation against some channels, including India Today TV channel. The Mumbai Police claims that the investigation revealed that Republic TV and 2 small Marathi channels had made their channels operational by paying money to many of the people in whose homes the barometers were installed to increase TRPs. However, Republic TV has termed the allegations as false and said that he will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. Recently, the matter of a disputed program of Sudarshan TV had reached the High Court and the Supreme Court.