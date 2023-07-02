The previous story was about what he lived in Montréalthat city that dazzles for its architecture and urban design and concentrates technology companies that are strongly committed to Artificial Intelligence, in fact, is the home of Scale AI, a federal initiative that attracts worldwide attention.

Upon arrival, after the exhaustive check at the airport, I wanted to go to Little Italythe neighborhood with Italians for several generations. I went to the site fashion: Impasto, where Stephano Faita, television celebrity and author of several books, and Michele Forgione, another acclaimed chef, perform filigrees.

The focaccia and the ricotta e miele, the gnocchi di ricotta, the dessert: pannacotta with jam and the coffee, yes, the Italians are the best in their elaboration, remain in the memory.

Later, I took the road towards NY. I looked at the Appalachians, an important mountain range, home to snow sports, which there were on some peaks, but in general, it was hot, which increased and a few weeks later the fires began in Canada that turned the New York sky orange and toxic.

This mountain range crosses Canadian, American and French territories! Extends to the islands: Saint Pierre and Miquelon, French, part of a Canadian archipelago, just south of the island of Newfoundlandand where, by the way, Basque whalers arrived centuries ago.

They have six thousand inhabitants and annually celebrate Basque festivals. It is said that the first settlers were from San Juan de Luz, Francetwenty minutes from the port of Pasajes from which the Spanish whaling ships left.

Course to BostonI skirted the shore of Maine, an area of ​​coniferous forests, bears and moose, countless estuaries, capes, bays, estuaries and mansions facing the Atlantic. I stumbled across Kennebunkport County york, a once major shipyard town and summer resort for the Bush family. It is a region where lobster is the gastronomic icon and at Alisson’s, the local bar, I tried the famous lobster roll, a brioche bread, in the shape of a hot-dog, stuffed with crumbled crustacean, mixed with mayonnaise, celery and chives, served with fries.

Upon arriving at Boston, Massachusetts, an elegant city that impresses, the lapis lazuli of the sky was reflected in the skyscrapers. It was the end of courses, there were excursions and tourist guides everywhere dressed in the style of the s. XVIII. Everything revolves around the Constitution of the USA because that’s where the first lines were written. The Freedom Trial is recommended, a four-kilometre walk that visits sixteen historical monuments and the USS Constitution, the oldest warship still afloat.

I also looked at the mythical university of harvard, Cambridge, the oldest in the country (1636) and as the school year ended, there were tents for the graduation, family members in gala dresses and with bouquets of flowers. I walked among the faculties and said goodbye with a dark and lightning celestial vault that threatened the festivities.

To avoid the dreaded traffic jams in NY, I stopped at New Rochelle And from there I took the train to Grand Central, Manhattan. I went out on Madison Avenue, visited center park and I arranged to see myself with some friends at the MET, where the Karl Lagerfeld show was shown… but one did not want to see it and the others, I don’t know why, we listened to him, there was no consensus, and to this day we regret it. The lesson: Do not let nobody decide for you. That person could have gone to have a coffee or contemplate the gloomy spectacle that fentanyl has left left and right. Anyway, if I get over it, I’ll continue with the story.

