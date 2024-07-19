A useful list of items not to keep in our cars despite their apparent usefulness: it could be very dangerous

Italy has been gripped by an unprecedented heat wave for days, with temperatures frequently exceeding 40 degrees. In all the cities of the peninsula, tourists desperately seek shelter under umbrellas and jets of fresh water. However, for those who travel by car, whether for work or to reach holiday destinations, the heat can represent a threat not only to health, but also to the safety of objects left inside the vehicle.

Items not to keep in the car under the sun: they could cause fires

A TikTok user recently raised a helpful alarm, reminding everyone what objects It would be best not to leave them in the car when temperatures are this high, to avoid unpleasant surprises. One of the most important warnings concerns aerosol cans, such as hairspray, insecticides, asthma medications and perfumes.

These containers pressurized hand sanitizers, if exposed to high temperatures, could explode, turning into real projectiles inside the vehicle. Although less dangerous, liquid hand sanitizers with a high alcohol content can lose their effectiveness if left in the car. Heat, in fact, can evaporate the alcohol if the container is not properly sealed, rendering the product ineffective.

The water bottles in plastic, if left in a hot and closed environment, can promote the proliferation of bacteria. In addition, there is a risk that the chemicals in the plastic pass into the water. But that’s not all: in extreme situations, a water bottle can cause fires. The plasticin fact, can act as a magnifying glass, focusing the light beam on a specific area of ​​the car, potentially flammable such as some upholstery materials. It is always prudent not to leave electronic devices such as power banks, e-cigarettes and vapes, in addition to lighters of course, in the car. Extreme heat can cause malfunctions or, in the worst case, short circuits and fires.

Prevention is better than cure

Before getting out of the car, it is good practice to do a quick check to make sure you do not leave these items inside the vehicle. This will not only prevent material damage, but will also ensure greater safety for yourself and others.

In these days of extreme heat, it is essential to take all the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your property. With a little attention and awareness, we can avoid unpleasant incidents and enjoy our summer days safely.