After enjoying the first bank holiday of the year they return pending to fulfill, such is the case of the pantry so we will tell you about some supermarkets where you can buy at a good price both in the Mexico state like in the Mexico City.

Cut to the second week of February, the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco) announced the stores with the cheapest prices in both entities as part of “Who is who in the prices of basic necessities”.

The study analyzes the lowest and highest prices in convenience stores or supermarkets to acquire at retail in quantity of one kilo the 21 products of the basic basket for the homes of today’s Mexican families.

This time the serrano chili was changed for the jalapeño chili, since the first went up a little in price and the second fell significantly, and the melon for the orange.

Stores with expensive prices in Edomex and CDMX

Within the top five with stores whose products have a high cost during the second week of February, only one store located in the State of Mexico stands out in fifth position.

This is the Chedraui of Nezahualcoyotllocated in the central square number 53 of the Plazas de Aragón neighborhood in the municipality of Neza, where the cost of the 21 products is 918 pesos and ten cents.

It is noteworthy that as part of the study this week there are no branches with expensive prices located in Mexico City.

Stores with low prices in Edomex and CDMX

“Who’s who in the prices of basic necessities” refers that as part of the second week of February, only one store in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico has low prices for people to buy their groceries.

It’s about the Iztapalapa Supply Centerlocated in Eje 4 Oriente of Río Churubusco avenue in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, where the price for the basic basket is 752 pesos and 88 cents.

For the sixth consecutive week, the Central de Abastos Iztapalapa is positioned as the best option for the population of Mexico City to travel to buy their groceries every week. No other store in CDMX or Edomex has low prices this week.