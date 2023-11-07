Moussa Abu Marzouk, number two in the political leadership of Hamas, refuses to admit that the group has killed civilians in Israel. “Women, children and civilians were excluded” from Hamas attacks, he told the BBC, a month after the terrible October 7 attack in Israel. Statements, those made to the broadcaster by Abu Marzouk, in strong contrast with the images of violence arriving from Israel which mourns 1,400 deaths, mostly civilians. Journalists from the same British network also confirmed having seen the bodies of civilians killed immediately after the massacre.

According to Abu Marzouk, the head of the al-Qassam Brigades (armed wing of Hamas), Mohammed Deif, had ordered the militiamen to spare civilians, clearly telling “his fighters not to kill women, children and the elderly”. “Targeted”, however, were the reservists, killed – said Abu Marzouk – “recruits and soldiers”.

Regarding the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, 240 according to Israel, Abu Marzouk repeated that “we will free them, but the fighting must stop”.

Abu Marzouk was recently in Moscow (Hamas has hostages with Russian and Israeli nationality) and in the interview he reiterated that “if the Israelis stop the fighting we can hand over (the hostages) to the Red Cross”.

Marzouk also reiterated that Hamas does not have a list of those it considers “guests” nor does it know the whereabouts of many hostages because they are being held captive by “different factions.” And when asked whether the political wing of Hamas was aware of the preparations for the attack, Abu Marzouk responded by saying that the armed wing of the group “must not consult with the political leadership” because “there is no need”.