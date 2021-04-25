ofMartina Lippl shut down

India is in the middle of a vicious corona wave. Some hospitals in New Delhi have run out of oxygen. Germany is planning strict travel restrictions.

Update from April 24th, 1:38 p.m .: So now after all: The federal government wants to declare India as a virus variant area, learned the German press agency from government circles. For people from India there is then a strict entry restriction into Germany.

The limit may then only be exceeded in exceptional cases. Germans and foreigners who stay in Germany permanently, for example, are still allowed to enter. However, you must show a negative test beforehand and after arriving in quarantine.

Particularly strict rules apply to virus variant areas. The quarantine lasts 14 days after arrival – it cannot be shortened. In particular, some groups of people are not even allowed to travel by plane. Flights are then mostly canceled in the country.

India is currently being hit hard by a double mutation. Last Friday, 315,000 people were infected in just one day. The variant B.1.617 is now under observation by the WHO. In Germany, India’s declaration of the virus variant area was initially not made.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is now apparently planning the U-turn. “In order not to jeopardize our vaccination campaign, travel to India must be significantly restricted,” he told the newspapers Funke media group on Saturday.

Devastating corona wave: India is fighting with double mutation – clinics are running out of oxygen

First report from April 22nd: New Dehli – It’s a sad world record. Almost 315,000 new corona cases have been recorded in India within 24 hours. Never before have there been so many new infections with the coronavirus in one day in any country in the world. More than 2000 people died, as the Ministry of Health announced in New Delhi on Thursday. Many hospitals are at the limit. There is a lack of beds and oxygen.

India is currently struggling with a “double mutation” called Corona mutation B.1.617. In Germany, this corona mutation * has hardly played a role so far, but according to experts that could change.

India: after the Corona miracle, a disaster will follow?

The virus in India was defeated, it said. Some areas have even achieved herd immunity. The number of corona cases * was low in January and February. The number of new corona infections fell from 100,000 a day to 10,000. In a country of 1.3 billion people, almost too good to be true like the UK The Guardian writes. It was probably much less tested.

After the peak of the first wave, India quickly returned to normal. A mistake, as it turns out now. Hundreds of thousands made the pilgrimage to the Ganges in mid-April. A ritual bath in the holy water of the Ganges was more important than Corona. At the end of March there was a crush at the Holi Festival in India, plus political mass events. All superspreding events?

“This second corona wave came like a storm”

The coronavirus took its chance. “This second corona wave came like a storm,” said India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech to the nation on Tuesday. Just a few weeks ago the situation was “under control”, but now India is “again in a great struggle”. Experts also blame the government’s reluctance to fight the virus for the situation. Modi himself held an election campaign event in Kolkata in early March with several hundred thousand participants.

Corona in India

India has 1.3 billion people

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15.9 million have been infected with corona in India.

185,000 people died in India with or from a Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Corona in India – oxygen bottles are running out

Oxygen cylinders are traded at exorbitant prices on the black market. Deliveries planned for hospitals often do not arrive. On Wednesday evening, the New Delhi Supreme Court ordered the government to ensure the safety of oxygen transports from the plants to the clinics.

India is hit by a devastating corona wave. The number of corona cases is exploding. © Altaf Qadri / dpa

Foreign Office warns Germans in India about medical care situation

India is currently a corona hotspot. The situation seems out of control. Many countries have imposed entry bans on travelers leaving the country. The USA issued a travel warning even for people who had already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. India is on the list of corona risk areas. The Foreign Office in Berlin, Germans who are in India and have not been vaccinated against Corona, asked them to “consider a temporary return to Germany until the medical supply situation stabilizes”. However: Even the current vaccines are not supposed to compete against the B.1.617 mutant. SPD expert Lauterbach has therefore already warned of problems for Europe. (ml with material from afp) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

