In the city of Leghornin Tuscany a cyclist, at an intersection, he did not give way to a car that was arriving on the right. Unfortunately for him, a police checkpoint was right nearby. The agents of Lazy on patrol they saw everything and, having stopped him, they fined him with a fine of 167 euros. It would be normal if the matter ended here.

Not giving way on your bike can cost you 5 points on your licence

In addition to the hefty fine, the 59-year-old was also well reduced five points of the licence. The man accepted the penalty, but for i points on the driving license appealed.

“I’ll keep the fine and pay it. But that’s for the points. I have 30 points on my licence, so if they take away 5 I don’t even notice them. I’ve never done an infraction. But this is outright discrimination, because points are not deducted from those who ride a bike – declared Francesco Romano.

Bicycle and Traffic laws

But who is right? The law and the Highway Code would be on the cyclist’s side, primarily with regards to judgment of the Cassation No. 47589 of 2017 one cannot be applied “ancillary administrative sanction of the suspension of the license or the deduction of points, which derives by law from offenses committed with violation of the rules on road traffic, to those who have committed them by driving vehicles for which no authorization is required to drive“. Secondly, it remains to be seen whether the infringement by the cyclist goes against the Highway Code.

In fact, it says that bicycles always have the right of way. “Bicycles always have the right of way if they travel on urban cycle roads or enter them, even when leaving a private place, such as a garage ramp.But this certainly varies from situation to situation.

How should cyclists give way?

According to the highway code, to be in order, bicycles must have: adequate tyres; independent brakes; a bell audible at 30 meters; white or yellow front and rear red electric lights; approved red rear reflectors, yellow on the pedals and on the sides of each wheel (including racing bikes except in sanctioned competitions).

With regard to the situation mentioned above, the cyclist from Livorno according to the code would be the maneuver to implement, both in the guise of the driver and the rider: “In the situation of an intersection, the motorist must get behind him and not beside him. If, on the other hand, the cyclist is in front of an intersection, the car must slow down and let him turn earlier; it is absolutely safer to pass it in the straight. Cyclists must always respect the stop signs, if precisely at the stop sign or at the traffic light, there are stationary vehicles, you need to stop behind them to be seen.”

Penalties for cyclists

Anyone who goes against the provisions of the Code is subject to the administrative sanction of payment starting from 25 to 99 euros. And as regards the “velocipedes” specially built and approved for the transport of other people, the violation of the law is punished with a fine ranging from 41 to 168 euros.

