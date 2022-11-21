Losing a loved one is a moment of nostalgia, for many it can destroy their souls, since saying goodbye to them in the pantheon is impossible, as shown by the video that went viral of a burial in which Between screams and cries, a young man tries to hug his loved one who lost his life.

Through social networks where scenes of sadness are shown, you can steal more than one tear from Internet users, @slimz_lowkey’s account was no exception when sharing the sad moment along with the song, “Surrender” by Natalie Taylor.

The content creator shared various audiovisual materials from the funeral of her father, Mathias, on her account on the Chinese platform.

In some, she was seen as her funeral box was open, while she said her last goodbye, later, when carrying the coffin between relatives and loved ones on the shoulder.

The woman said that it was a very difficult year for her, “it has been a total disaster, I have lost my grandmother, my father, more family members, friends and friends of a friend.”

But one of the clips that Internet users played the most was one where it is seen how they were lowering a coffin into the well of a pantheon, however, a person having severe pain could not avoid jumping into the funeral box so that his loved one would not leave because he wanted to continue hugging him.

Faced with the nostalgic story, Internet users were present and commented, “those moments are sad and you don’t even think, you just act.”