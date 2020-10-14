Many times the transaction fails in ATM, money is deducted from your account but you do not receive money. According to the rules of the Reserve Bank, in this situation, if the amount is not paid to the account within the stipulated time, then the banks have to pay a fine of Rs 100 per day to the customer. However, if the transaction fails, the bank whose card is in use should be informed immediately.

This is how we have to complain

If the ATM does not withdraw money from the account, and the bank does not return the money itself, then the bank account of the bank account you have used will have to complain to the home branch. If the money is deducted from the bank account and cash is not received from the ATM, in such cases the bank has to deposit the money in the customer’s account within five days of the transaction.

Penalty after complaint

The bank has to return the money to the customer within five business days of receiving the complaint. If the bank does not do so, it has to pay a fine of Rs 100 to the customer every day after five days. Due to the penalty, banks try to send the amount back to the customer’s account at the earliest.

More benefit of instant complaint

As per RBI rules, the customer will have the right to collect the fine only if he files a complaint with the bank within 30 days from the day the ATM does not withdraw money. RBI says that if you have complained after 30 days of not returning money to the account after the transaction failed from the ATM, you will not get a penalty. If you complain within 24 hours, the banks have to refund the entire amount. While the penalty decreases according to the delay in the complaint.

Appeal to Banking Ombudsman

The RBI applied the rule of refunding the amount and fine after the complaint a year ago. Despite complaints, many times banks do not return money. According to the rules, if customers do not get the benefit even after the complaint, then they can complain to the Banking Ombudsman (Banking Ombudsman) of RBI.

Three days are left to buy gold cheaply, Modi government is giving opportunity – Take advantage like this