“Youth has a quick temper and weak judgment”

Homer (VIII BC-VIII BC) Greek poet and rhapsode

I don’t know about you, but as for me, youth is present time. The discussion of ideas is incessant and the dream of a better world is perennial. May the burritos of the world forgive me, an admirable species that has contributed to the progress of ours with its strength and that over time we have belittled by treating it as stupid, there is an expression that I repeat in relation to young people and adults who recognize themselves as boring , those who get bored get bored, that’s where I disrespect, I must say “who gets bored gets stunned”. To get bored is to get annoyed, to get tired of something. Imagine a person at 15, at 20, at 30, saying “I’m bored”, you see them, me at least, and I think about what clouds their understanding that they don’t want to learn, observe, commit themselves.

Facundo Cabral expressed something very well and that is related, let’s change that boredom for depression, he said “you are not depressed, you are distracted”, distraction -in short- does not allow us to appreciate the beauty and possibilities of the world.

Boredom and depression are evils of our time, to the degree that they are happily corrupting the family and social fabric, note the irony.

I transfer the idea to the field of politics, I do and you have also heard expressions that insult political activism. Ah, how hard we are with those who cover those spaces for participation! We do not realize that the same substance nourishes us, time and space, common problems, formation of values ​​and education. I hear the voices of the citizenry that get involved in denying the value of politics and politicians, it’s like hitting each other alone. We are fragmenting projects and ideas. Think of how many young people you know who are interested in community life, social order and organization. There are not many, a recent survey reveals little acceptance of political parties, even belonging to that idea has taken a turn as fashion. We are doing tremendous damage to the structure of society, every human group wages power battles.

In the so-called “civil society” that I summarize as the one that does not participate in the spheres of public power, I place political activism with or without a party. Citizenship we are all with safe rights and obliged as citizens to maintain order in society.

Those of us who have crossed the biological age that identifies youth have a moral obligation to lead the discussion of ideas, or what world do you imagine in 20 years if young people now are not interested in solving the problems that are common to them? Will they chat, make memes, ward off responsibility? or, depressed, they will continue to be distracted, waiting for the magic to happen and from a fantastic universe someone who is not ‘us’ will solve what we owe.

We must motivate young people to orderly thinking and feel responsibility for the family and society. The future is not as we dream, it is several degrees more cruel and harsh, more human beings, fewer resources, more disorder, less security. If that doesn’t bother you, stay motionless on the edge of the road, total! Life is one and it ends. But, if there is at least one gram of hope, there must be a reason for being and let’s continue young and vibrant trying to improve a better society, up-to-date politics and committed generations. Let’s not get bored.

Postscript

The cañeros are playing the championship of the Mexican Pacific League against the Algodoneros of the beloved Guasave, there are plenty of memes, but the response of a friend from Guasave made clear to me the perception that exists at this moment, I sent her the video where the man-president He implies that it is going to the Algodoneros and responds: “It has already worked out for us.” So things.

#bored