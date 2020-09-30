Spinach is generally used in Asia. It is a very economical vegetable but due to its nutritional value, it is very important. Spinach can be used to strengthen digestion and to relieve constipation. Experts say that its use also reduces summer fever. Large amounts of iron and calcium are found in spinach.

Benefits of spinach

Spinach is found in high amounts of copper, vitamin A, B, H, C. If you have constipation, then boil spinach and drink its water with greens and crush it. Consuming one or two times will solve your problem. Apart from this, baking cinnamon in it is also favorable.

The problem is overcome by drinking spinach soup in cold and cold. If there is burning sensation in the urine, then the consumption of spinach soup can eliminate the burning sensation. If you are restless due to pain in bones or due to fracture or injury, drink spinach soup at intervals. Spinach has a cooling effect. Spinach also plays a role in relieving stomach irritation and thirst. Like other vegetables, humans can get many benefits from it. In terms of quality, it is more important than other vegetables.

The biggest benefit of spinach can be seen in removing acidity. Spinach vegetable can prove to be very useful for children too. Children accustomed to eating soil or coal, etc., should be fed spinach. Spinach is good for brain workers or creators. Spinach dumplings, spinach greens and spinach meat are fun dishes.

