By the first trimester of pregnancy, the risk of miscarriage is highest, so women need to be more vigilant in these months. If you eat certain foods after conceiving, it can cause miscerage.

Here we are telling you about some foods which should not be eaten at all during the early days of pregnancy, otherwise the child may die in the stomach.

Aloe vera juice is the reason for miscarriage

Aloe vera is very good for hair and skin. Even drinking aloe vera juice can prevent many diseases, but let us tell you that aloe vera juice can become poison for pregnant women.

Taking aloe vera juice in pregnancy can cause bleeding from the pelvic portion, so it is better not to consume aloe vera in the first trimester of pregnancy.



papaya

The name of papaya comes at the top of the things that cause miscarriage. Green and undercooked papaya is associated with enzymes that can cause uterine contractions and miscarriage, so green papaya should not be eaten in the initial months after conceiving.

One study reported that green or undercooked papaya is rich in myriad enzymes and pus. This can cause uterine cramps that can lead to miscarriage.

Raw eggs

In the early months of pregnancy, eating raw eggs or things made from it should also be avoided. This can cause food poisoning. You do not eat mayonnaise. Pregnant women are safe for cooking after cooking the egg white and yellow. You have to avoid eating undercooked eggs.



Pineapple

Pineapple is a very nutritious and nutritious fruit, but in the early months of pregnancy it can harm rather than profit. If a woman eats a pineapple or drinks its juice in the first three months of pregnancy, her child may die in the stomach. Pineapple contains bromlin, which can cause miscarriage by causing stomach contractions.

Seepage

Drums rich in vitamins, iron and potassium are very nutritious, but it also contains alpha citosterol which can kill your unborn baby. This estrogen-like compound may cause miscarriage.



Sesame seeds

Pregnant women should not eat more sesame seeds in nine months. Eating it mixed with honey causes fear of miscarriage You can eat black sesame seeds in the third trimester of pregnancy because they help in normal delivery, but that is why it is harmful to consume them in the early months of pregnancy. Therefore, do not include sesame seeds in your diet.

The first three months of pregnancy are very fragile and if they are removed properly, the risk of miscarriage is very low. Therefore, do not do anything during these months which may harm the child.