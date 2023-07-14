“Do not disturb the other guests”: a couple of blind boys cancel their holiday in Vieste after the “request” of the structure

“We shouldn’t have disturbed the other holiday guests.” A couple of blind boys have chosen to cancel their holiday in Vieste after the “advice” of the accommodation facility. It happened to Veronica Cosimelli and Mario Giorgio Loreti, a blind couple from Rome aged 29 and 35.

The two, who have been working as advertising and radio speakers for years, had booked a holiday at Gabbiano Beach, an accommodation facility in Vieste. The same one where Mario had already been a guest with another blind person.

The couple told Corriere della Sera that they had called asking if it was possible to show the routes on arrival and paid 3,500 euros, non-refundable, to stay from 1 to 15 July. However, on the day of departure they received a call from a receptionist.

“One of the switchboard operators asks us what time we would arrive so that someone could welcome us and show us the routes. Even if the lady then explains to us the structure does not have a person who can devote herself to us 24 hours a day. Adding that if we wanted to stay at their property, we wouldn’t have to disturb other guests on vacation. We had never asked for personnel at our disposal all day long,” said the two.

When asked for clarification, he was told that “disabled people who were on holiday with them were helped by other customers but who then complained because they said a 4-star establishment shouldn’t give guests a problem that also affected them ”. Although the couple clarified that they had never asked other customers for help in the past, the receptionist replied that “the negative reviews that we could have made would still have been less than those that the majority of customers could have written, causing damage to the structure”. The couple thus asked the structure for a refund, which was granted even if it was not expected.

The mayor of Vieste Giuseppe Nobiletti also intervened on the case, explaining that it is necessary to clarify the matter. “Vieste’s welcome is something that sets us apart. We have always made hospitality our strong point,” he said. “We have obtained recognitions which are also the result of structural adaptation in favor of people with disabilities. Both in terms of accessibility to the beaches and for accessibility to the city”.

According to Il Gabbiano Beach, the receptionist “contacted the customers simply to make sure that their condition was compatible with their choice to come on holiday for 14 days without a companion and explaining to them that the structure, having a shortage of staff, is unable to assist them as would like to,” the facility said in a press release. “Regarding the doubts expressed by Veronica and Mario, about the feeling of having been discriminated against, we invite you to reflect on the fact that if we had wanted to be discriminatory, we would not have accepted them right from the start, furthermore Mr. Loreti had already stayed with us for 3 years. Furthermore, our village does not have architectural barriers and has many disabled tourists who are accommodated in the structure. The phone call was absolutely friendly and it was the customer to expressly request cancellation from us, also asking us for a full refund, despite the fact that it was a non-refundable rate. Exceptionally the full refund was granted and issued the following day.