Mexico City.- Faced with a protest by workers of the Judicial Branch affected by the reform that eliminates trusts, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked them not to defend “corrupt” people, while Claudia Sheinbaum said that the effects are a lie.

“Do not defend the corrupt, you are workers,” said the President who then prevented his successor from continuing to speak with the protesters, as he pulled her arm.

The protest began when López Obrador and his successor were in an elevator. A man introduced himself as a worker from the Federal Judicial Branch who wanted to deliver a request for dialogue. “Nothing is going to happen to you, you have all your normal rights,” responded the former Head of Government of Mexico City, according to a video recorded by the protesters.

The worker asked for patience to explain, and that he had a salary of 11 thousand pesos that would be affected by the disappearance of the Judiciary savings trusts.

The next President insisted that the reform, which also cancels the judicial career by putting the positions of ministers, magistrates and judges to a popular vote, was already in the Constitution. Already outside the elevator, López Obrador pulled Sheinbaum by the arm, who was still talking to the protester. Later, the head of the General Directorate of Assistants that takes care of the President, Daniel Asaf, and a member of that group, prevented the citizen from following the two politicians. “It’s my right to pass!” the worker protested, but was pushed away. Yesterday, Friday, in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, another group of workers momentarily detained López Obrador and Sheinbaum. They wanted to complain about the damage, but they did not roll down the windows.