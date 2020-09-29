Currently, the mask has become an indispensable element in our daily life. But this also implies damage to the environment, since take up to 400 years to degrade and they are also proving to be a death trap for wildlife.

Agustin Gonzalez, owner of a veterinary clinic in Malaga, explained in NIUS that everyday receives more birds trapped in the rubber bands of the masks, as was the case of a seagull found on the beach of El Palo: “It has completely tangled legs and even a wound on its beak for having tried to take it off. “

They can cause death

But not all animals brought to your consultation suffer the same fate: “I have had another seagull, but she was already dead when they brought her. He had strangled himself while trying to remove the rubber band, “said the vet. He recalled the case he had of a pigeon: “I had to amputate several fingers to save his life. “

Had it not been for the intervention of these specialists, many species would have died. This is how José Luis Pons, marine biologist, underlined it in the same medium: “The gum itself can give you an infection and even if he strangles her, you risk losing your limb. “

Mixed with food scraps

Likewise, the expert also warned of the danger of this component becoming entangled with food scraps and ends up causing an intestinal obstruction to those animals that digest it.

Due to this situation, protection associations have made a request to the citizens: cut the rubbers before throwing away the masks: “The most vulnerable are birds, even urban ones, as there are masks thrown around the streets,” stressed Ana Belén Martín, from PACMA.