Victory in the last second against Alavés (16th in the last League), another against Valladolid (13th in 19-20) with the wind in favor that gives a penalty in the first minutes and defeat with Real Madrid sheltered from that excuse that has been used so many times by spokesmen in recent seasons, that of the referees and the VAR. At the fourth and before Getafe de Bordalás, whose football reality usually puts you in the mirror, Betis experienced for the umpteenth time a tremendous bath of reality. From that same reality between the mediocre and the unfortunate that the Verdiblanco club goes through during the last three decades, unable despite some oasis of happiness to climb to the second row of Spanish football. Something that would undoubtedly deserve for history and, above all, for a social mass that these days is leaving money in a generalized way in a card that, to make matters worse, he does not know if he will be able to use before the end of the season. And that surely returns to feel largely deceived.



Managers: take advantage of those lost millions that the fans are giving you and try to mend Pellegrini’s squad. In all the lines, if it can be. That the Chilean coach has given the team another air (it couldn’t be worse, that yes) seemed like evidence that we will have to continue to trust, at least until Saturday at the Mestalla. That there is no squad, no squad, not even a good squad that is worth it, nor should it have more supporters than the defenders of the indefensible that make up the ruling party and, unfortunately, also that ‘ultra-radical’ faction that would not get off the donkey even if it fell off a cliff. Good players are those who perform and compete regularly. And that has not been done by Tello (fourth year in Heliópolis), nor Carvalho (third), nor Bartra, nor Fekir, nor Borja Iglesias, nor Sanabria … Just Sergio Canales, as almost always, put the caste again and the bullfighting shame at Betis during the painful night of the Coliséum. Let us pray: that the man from Santander does not catch a cold (or sell), for God’s sake.