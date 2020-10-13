Some people have persistent problem of itching in the ears. In such a situation, they are constantly using earbud. Which is not a sure cure for this problem. Also, this method proves harmful at times. Let us know what causes ear itching problem and what are the ways to avoid it …

Bacterial Infection Inside the Ear

– Bacterial infection can occur due to several reasons. Use of earbuds made of infected cotton may also be a reason.

– Any bacterial infection in the throat or nose can also spread the infection in your ear.

– Bacterial infection can also occur due to water in the ear while bathing and not paying attention to cleaning the ear.

Earbuds may also cause ear infections

Fungal Infection In Ear

-The biggest reason for fungal infection in the ear is the persistence of dandruff in your head. Yes, fine dandruff of the head can give you itchy ears. Therefore it is important that you take full care of cleaning your head.

– One reason for fungal infection in the ear may also be not taking care of ear hygiene. Therefore clean the ears properly while bathing and after bathing, also clean the ears with a towel.

Nose Cartilage

-The reason of itching in the ears of some people is due to the cropping of the inner muscles of their nose. Because if the cartilage of the inner part of the nose is crooked, the phlegm starts accumulating in the throat at bedtime.

-When this process continues for many years continuously, due to moisture on the inner surface of the ear, fungal infection occurs and this infection becomes the cause of itching in the ear.

Causes in ear itching

What is the treatment of ear itching? (Treatment For Itching Ear)

Treatment of ear itching depends on the cause of itching in your ear. The condition of every patient is different, in such a situation, after examining the patient, doctors tell about the treatment.

– Ear problems can be found by removing the causes of fungal and bacterial infections. Keep in mind that too much use of ear buds can damage your ear.

-This can reduce your hearing or make the outer phase of your ear wider. This increases the risk of infection increasing.

-But those who have crooked nose bone can be treated in two ways. Some people can be cured only through drugs. While some people may need a minor operation.

Home remedies for ear itching, do not have to go to the doctor

