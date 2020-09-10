All state governments in the US have been asked to prepare for a comprehensive corona vaccination campaign by the end of October. In Russia, China and some European countries, large-scale vaccination can start from any date of November. Our research on Corona vaccine in India has also gone a long way, but our specialty is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing capacity, which every major vaccine manufacturer is in talks with the Government of India to take advantage of. It is quite likely that any vaccine that results in the October advanced trial will have the best results in India, and by Diwali (November 14, 2020), there will be talk of base-based vaccination in the country.

Vaccine problems

Although the expectations of the people are not uncontrollable, it is necessary to count some difficulties related to the corona vaccine. Firstly, in view of the hurry these vaccines are being brought, their success rate is expected to be between 50 and 70. Some time ago a seroserve in Delhi recorded antibodies to the corona virus in some one-fourth of those involved. That is, without showing any symptoms, he was cured of this disease. The remaining three quarters were either infected or survived infection. In large-scale infections, the percentage of people who develop antibodies increases over time, so it is quite possible that more than half of the people are found to be safe from the corona virus if the same survey is conducted across the country by mid-November.

In such a situation, what new amazing 50 percent corona vaccine will show? Although 70% successful vaccine results will be better, but people will still be able to move around leisurely. One problem is also the scale of vaccine manufacture, which cannot be produced until the end of 2020, more than one billion doses. The eight billion doses required for the entire world will be made by the middle of 2021, provided many types of vaccines are internationally recognized. Providing the required vials, syringes is also not a minor problem, yet all problems related to the storage and distribution of the vaccine are resolved and vaccination is carried out at a much faster pace, even if the campaign is completed by 2021 and perhaps 2022. It will also take a few months. During this period, but also after that the social behavior of the people will depend on the trends of the disease.

In some countries of Western Europe, such as Spain and France, an average of five thousand cases a day occurred from mid-March to the end of May. Then, from the beginning of June to mid-July, it came to an average of one thousand, then it was assumed that the disease was about to end. But as soon as August started, the cases started climbing again and the number started registering between five and ten thousand in both countries. If any such fluctuations were observed even after vaccination, then the movement of people would change for a very long time. For example, in a country like India, people will be dreamed of sitting in a cinema hall, watching a movie or rubbing each other, roaming the market or traveling in trains.

The economic recovery of the world will depend to a large extent on people’s social behavior in the near future. Right now all these assessments are airborne. At the end of June, the IMF projected a 4.6 percent decline in the world economy for 2020. Despite the poor data coming from every country, it has been improved to 4.4 per cent. The reason for the improvement in estimates is the possibility of a 2.7 percent increase in China’s GDP and better job statistics in the US. Even today the stock markets of the whole world are climbing in the hope of Shaped recovery (sharp fall, then the same sharp rise). This expectation rests on the possibility of a sharp jump in East Asia, ie Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and other sporadic economies, as the disease had stopped in the region within the first two months. But right now the economic results of none of them are coming good, because the disease is increasing after getting relaxed a little bit.

The question is, how long will it be like this? Whatever the world economy or national economy looks like, what will be the trend of companies? Will jobs and salaries increase in the coming days, or will the remaining ones also go? The answer to these questions can be traced at two levels. The support that companies have received over the past few months in the form of debt repayment and cheap loans, as well as small other government subsidies, is now a guest of days, not months. The system of cheap food grains and a few rupees for people to stay alive is also for six months. It will go away as soon as votes are cast in Bihar. In such a situation, for the companies and also for the common man, this time Dussehra-Diwali will remain from some th-th.

Different from the previous recession

As for the big changes, they have already been arranged by Corona. We have seen the recession of 2008–09, when the world economy fell by 2.2%. This year its double decline has been said above. The market has shrunk, but the way the financial structure of Western countries collapsed then, nothing is there today. The world can and will rise above economic decline, but in how much time? Not like in the last two-three years, because the policy of every country is to take its interest at the cost of others. Since globalization, all countries are selling 10 to 30 percent of their production outside. Reduction in this will cause huge loss to the growth of every country, every company. The challenge before political-economic leaders is to not let the epidemic take the shape of the Great Depression.