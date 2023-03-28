Tokyo (AFP) – The fight against falling birth rates is a priority for Japan, but women are given little voice in official debates, which is why they express themselves on social networks.

The archipelago registered fewer than 800,000 births last year, the lowest number since 1899, when the statistics were established.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned in January against this trend, which threatens Japan’s ability to “function as a society.”

Among the countless articles that have touched on the subject, one highlighting that Japan had the highest rate of childless women over 50 in the OECD sparked a flurry of comments online tagged “childless for life.”

At first, Tomoko Okada was “embarrassed” about not having children and didn’t want to read the typical reviews, but she eventually discovered more empathetic discussions. In some of them, the women explain why they could not, or did not want to, be mothers.

“I used to think that having children was ‘normal’,” explains the 47-year-old writer.

“acceptable” way of life

This woman had signed up, in vain, on pages to find a partner. And she felt guilty when her father asked her for a grandson.

But sharing her experience with other women made her think that her “way of life was also acceptable,” she says.

Many industrialized countries have seen their birth rates drop, but the problem is most acute in Japan, which has the world’s oldest population after Monaco.

The archipelago is also short of manpower, a problem exacerbated by strict immigration rules.

The Kishida government has promised financial aid for families and other measures to encourage birth rates.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the Diet in Tokyo on October 3, 2022. © Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP/Files

But the reality is that in Japan, only two women are in government and more than 90% of the members of the Lower House of its Parliament are men.

The voices of women have little weight in the institutional debate, which is why they turn to social networks.

“Don’t accuse women of the low birth rate,” tweeted Ayako, 38, childless, who advocates online for “different options” in life.

In his opinion, the traditional division of roles in the country is the main cause of the problem.

According to a government study in 2021, Japanese women spend four times more time with children and household chores than men, even though men are increasingly teleworking.

“secluded”

Ayako doesn’t hesitate to express herself on the internet, but when she broaches the subject in real life, she feels “cut off”.

“I have the impression that women are very criticized when they express their opinions,” this woman abounds, who prefers not to give her real name.

For Yuiko Fujita, a professor of gender studies at Meiji University, social networks are a way for women to talk about politics and social issues without fear, often under pseudonyms.

Several “hashtags” about outraged mothers caring for their children alone or other topics have gone viral, but they have had little resonance outside this space, Fujita says.

People visit the Suitengu Shrine, a popular place to pray for a happy and healthy pregnancy and birth of the baby, located in the Ningyocho area of ​​Tokyo, on March 28, 2023. © Richard A. Brooks/AFP

According to experts, there are multiple causes that lead to the low birth rate in Japan, including a rigid family structure.

Only 2.4% of births in the country are out of wedlock, the lowest figure in OECD countries.

Analysts also point to economic conditions, as the country’s low growth discourages couples from having children.