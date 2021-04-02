Imam Al-Shafi’i says:

Departed from homelands in seeking superiority

And travel in travel has five benefits

Carefree, livelihood

Science, etiquette, and the companionship of glories

However, just as travel has benefits, it has calamities, some of these calamities and consequences that confront us, and we consider them to be reasonable in order to gain knowledge of people, gain experience in life, and know its advantages and disadvantages, so that we have a supplement and a aid in it, and in the fluctuation of its days and years:

– The biggest obstacle to travel is to accompany a complaining, impatient, constantly upset woman, like that woman, no matter how much she endures and turns a blind eye to her, even if your chest is bigger than a “cheerleader”, but an hour of anger will come, and you will leave her alone in a public park Suddenly, or cancel your trip in a hurry, and he is accused of leaving her, but after an hour she will call while she is crying and courting, and reminding you of what has passed and passed, and that you no longer love her, all of this to hide her regret, and do not show her regret, so he does not possess your green heart, and your chest that has grown. “Except to forgive cautiously, and apprehension about another trip, which may not take place again.

– It is tedious when traveling for your travel companion to be one of those traditional accountants, converting everything into a dirham before any purchase or entry to a restaurant or any operation that he thinks will be permanently overwhelmed by it. You do not know how to deal with the cashier “Larry” or “Ansari” in All the operations of that journey that he would like to end without apparent loss?

– From uncomfortable travel companions, those group of suspicious skeptics, who always think that the other will cheat them because they are Muslims or laugh at them in the price or exploit them because they are Khaleejians or abhor them and do not advise them because they are Arabs and oil, so if they enter a restaurant, their questions remain about halal meat and pork, and if They entered a store pretending that they are from countries living below the poverty line, and if they talk to the other person, even if he is a “concierge” in the hotel, you will find them squeezing in English, and they are trying to imitate the accent of the inhabitants of “Wales”, and they will try to prove to him that they have a high level of know-how, understanding and encyclopedic knowledge.

– Of the people who are tired in traveling, those who when you see them, and see their bags, you realize that your companion is a mobile pharmacy, from popular prescriptions or health medicines, and his first visit to the city landmarks will definitely be a pharmacy near the hotel, hoping to find what he wants from these medicines. Radiant in their blue and red colors, and their fiery emblems; The sting of the bear or the image of an angry lion or a burning dragon, such as these must bring you sickness even after a while or at least the feeling of fever or some of the proposed pains at the ages of fifty and sixty that you are fleeing from, the real problem with these pharmacists traveling, and the wandering travelers, They make you entertain them like «patience and horses», and if you take them on a tour of the city, you always feel as if you are accompanied by a box of «ammonia or talcum powder or cotton gauze» moving.