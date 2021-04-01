If the first ones say, “Travel, in travel there are five or seven benefits,” one of the discomforts of travel and accompanying some travelers is more than the number of benefits of travel:

– The first to whom you should avoid traveling with them are those who carry their problems with them, and within their suitcases, so that he remains throughout the travel, solving these problems or carrying some of them, and you discover after a while that they are not his problems alone, but rather your problems have become, and you must contribute with all your effort, and what I have come from Your relationships resolved during the days of that travel.

– One of the upsets of travel trips is to accompany family members, and their phones and mobile phones of all kinds are in their hands young and old, so the day passes and everyone is united with his virtual world, so that this autism makes them look like lazy, immersed in the glare of the screens, enveloping them in silence, not enjoying group eating. Nor is the joy of discovering the city’s landmarks, nor that early rise, such as cubs, scouts and roving teams, is a travel in hotels, and in virtual worlds, and it is a travel summed up by losing money.

– Among those with whom you should avoid traveling are those people about whom “Al-Jahiz” wrote his most important satirical books. These will choke your life, because their accounts inevitably conflict with the interests of travel and pleasure. Travel has different accounts, and it is only subject to the law of joy in things, and such people say one complains about him with a spear. If the restaurant bill is high or you want to visit another emergency city, it appears to you with luck, and that there is a season for grape picking and squeezing it with the feet of wild country girls, or you preferred to ride a “limousine” with its well-groomed driver, instead of a “taxi or taxi” in some cities that run by the pool .

– Among those who are tired in traveling are those of the “vegetarian” companions who continue to whisper to you in the ascendant and descend, attack the species of lions, tigers, and forest prey, and praise everything that is green and harmonize with their digestive juices, and “Gandhi” sanctifies him at the end of his life. These are if we pass by In a restaurant specializing in “steak” meat of all kinds, they seek protection from us and from cannibals. Glory to God is with them. Even “Chilean food” matters, and without salt, your cook says the right of the jinn, otherwise the boiled vegetables say while you eat them, as if you bite the hand of “Yahal Bu Shahiran” It’s all “fuddier and wet.”

– Of the people unwanted to travel, its ultimate pleasure, the astonishment of discovery, the quest for knowledge, the integration with people in their cities, and of their nature, those hard-line group, these people can be with them at the airport and seek a faraway place, usually in the airport corridors, and they reside Praying, and some of them do not take the concessions in travel, so they ask you to renew ablution, while you are at the airport, and do the noon prayers with you four, and after that, they pray four times. With extreme instructions such as Japan, Norway and Finland.