Here he is, on the sidewalk in front of café Lollipop in Tilburg: one of the 712 people in the Netherlands who contracted the monkeypox virus so far. He discovered it three weeks ago. ,,How it was? Really nice, haha. No, kidding, it was not that bad. I had four or five bumps. My source contact had many more. That wasn’t the case when I met him. Otherwise I wouldn’t have done it.”