As we already know, the famous IMSS Modality 40whose legal name is Voluntary Continuation to the Compulsory Regime, offers many advantages. These pensioners are governed by Law 73 of Social Security.

According to what is established by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)pensioners under the Law 73 they have the right to receive an annual bonus, equivalent to one month of pension.

When is the Christmas bonus paid to IMSS pensioners?

For IMSS pensioners, the bonus is paid every day November 1. This payment, according to the Social Security Law of 1973, the corresponding monthly payment must be added to the amount of the pension.

In the case of those who receive a payment through Modality 40 of the IMSS, they should know that for them a bonus payment is not contemplated and only the normal monthly deposit is made.

However, it is important to point out that most of the people who enter the IMSS Modality 40 scheme do so to raise their monthly payments.

They achieve this because through Modality 40, workers can contribute on their own account to increase their density of weeks contributed and register with a higher floor and raise their pension.

As we have told you before, IMSS Modality 40 allows you to raise your pension, even if you have earned low wages for most of your working life.

This is so because the IMSS, at the time of determining the pension, takes into account the worker’s last five years of contributions to average his salary. That is why those five years are key.

To raise your pension through Modality 40 of the IMSS, you do not necessarily have to save five years; You can see some of the following examples:

In addition to the possibility of increasing your number of weeks of contributions and average salary, IMSS Modality 40 has many more benefits. Some people even resort to loans to pay for it, considering that they did not have the capacity to finance it on their own.

In conclusion, although Modality 40 does not contemplate the payment of Christmas bonus, it is a very good pension option. Note: You should know that in 2023 Modality 40 will be more expensive, but even so, it is convenient for most cases.