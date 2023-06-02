If you are planning a trip with your whole family and there are minors at home, but they are very young and you don’t know what type of documentation you need to take them, don’t worry, Profeco tells you what to do.

In accordance with the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office and the Civil Aviation Law, Babies from seven days old to two years of age will not have to pay a ticketas long as they travel on the lap of an adult and are not in seats located in emergency exits.

“Infants are welcome on our domestic flights without paying a fee and they will be issued a ticket and boarding pass,” says, for example, the airline Vivaaerobus.

However, there are some restrictions at the time of travel, since the baby’s ticket does not include a suitcase or hand luggage, be it a backpack or a diaper bag.

What can be done is to register it as checked baggage, be it said objects or a stroller or carrier.

Another point that you must take into account is that if you travel abroad, you must carry some identification that proves that you are the guardian of the minor, so it is important that you also carry the documents of the child.