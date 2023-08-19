The tape ‘Do me a favor’ —’No hard feelings’ by its name in English—, which is under the direction of Gene Stupnitsky and is starring and produced by Jennifer Lawrence, made its premiere in theaters a couple of weeks ago . When it was expected to go unnoticed, due to the other titles it had as competition, the opposite happened, since it received positive reviews from the public and experts, who praised the role played by Lawrence. For this reason, so that you can also enjoy it, in the following note we will tell you all the details about its premiere via ONLINE.

When does ‘Do me a favor’ premiere on streaming?

This film, which arrived in all Latin American theaters on June 22, 2023 and premiered the following day in the United States, will be released via streaming on Saturday October 21 of this year. Therefore, as of that date, you will be able to enjoy the comedy that has Jennifer Lawrence, winner of an Oscar, on everyone’s lips for her excellent work.

The film was not a huge success at the box office, grossing $85 million after investing $45 million. Photo: Sony Pictures

Where to watch ONLINE ‘Do me the favor’?

The footage will be released ONLINE through the Netflix platform on the aforementioned date and, despite the fact that it was only announced for the United States, it is expected that Latin America will also be arriving on that day.

At the moment, the film can be seen from the day of its premiere, as usually happens, on unofficial pages such as PelisPlus, Cuevana, among others. In case you want to see it that way, you must enter at your own risk.

What is ‘Do Me a Favor’ about?

On the verge of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job ad: wealthy, controlling parents are looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for University. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers that the clumsy Percy is not a sure thing, ”says the official synopsis of ‘Do me a favor’.

This is the cast of ‘Do me the favor’

Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie Barker

Andrew Barth Feldman as Percy

Matthew Broderick as Laird, Percy’s father

Laura Benanti as Allison, Percy’s mother

Natalie Morales as Sara, a friend of Maddie’s

Scott MacArthur as Jim, a friend of Maddie’s

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Gary

Hasan Minhaj as Doug

Kyle Mooney as Jody

Zahn McClarnon as Gabe Sawyer.

Watch HERE the trailer of ‘Do me the favor’

