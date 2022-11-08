‘I almost always see traffic jams on the motorway at the merging lanes because the matrix signs indicate 70 and 50 as the maximum speed’, says reader K. Peters-Bühler in the question & answer section of our car editors. ‘In that case, there is often nothing wrong and you can just drive on, but it is the signs that cause the traffic jam. I see this happening at Lexmond and Almere-Buiten, among others. If cars can continue driving normally when merging, there would be no traffic jams in those places.’

