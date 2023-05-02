The Barcelona doctor Elías García-Pelegrín has managed to combine his two greatest obsessions in his research profession: magic and animal cognition. According to him, the dichotomy between arts and science does not make much sense. Artists seek to explore the human condition, just like psychologists and biologists, with the difference that the latter use the empirical method.

Specifically, magicians need to understand human perception and attention in order to fool their audience. His magic tricks can give us a lot of information about our consciousness and how we perceive reality. García-Pelegrín is currently Professor of Animal Behavior at the National University of Singapore and is interested in using magic to understand how other animals perceive the world.

He has recently published a curious study, which he carried out during his PhD at the University of Cambridge, in which he provides evidence that monkeys, like us, can also be fooled by magic tricks. Of course, only when they share the motor skills shown by the magician, that is, if they can make the same movements as the magician.

For the studio procedure, he performed one of the first tricks any magician learns: the French drop. With his left hand, the performer displays a coin while he reaches out with his other outstretched hand, hiding the thumb behind the fingers. However, the human audience knows that there is a thumb there, ready to grab the coin as soon as it is no longer visible. The surprise comes when the magician separates the two hands, opens them, and the coin remains in the original.

In this case, García-Pelegrín performed the trick before a slightly different audience. The subjects of his study were 24 monkeys of three different species: eight capuchins, eight spider monkeys and eight marmosets. Instead of a coin, he used a small piece of food. If the monkeys guessed which hand it was in, they kept it.

The choice of the three species was not accidental. Capuchins are known for their high manual skills. The physiognomy of their hand allows them to individually control each finger and make a precision grip between thumb and forefinger. With these dexterous hands, they routinely use stone tools to crack nuts in the wild. In the experiment, capuchins fell into the French release trap 81% of the time. The trick for them had a similar effect to the one it produces on the human audience.

Spider monkeys are less skilled than capuchins. The rotation of their thumb is limited, but they can still, to some extent, oppose this finger to touch the index finger. On some rare occasion too they have been observed using tools in a rudimentary way. Like the capuchins, they were deceived with a frequency of 93%.

Lastly, marmosets are different from the previous two in that they do not have opposable thumbs and cannot perform a precision grip. They are very small primates whose hands They have evolved to allow them to climb up vertical trunks. In this context, they find it more useful to spread all five fingers equidistantly to increase surface area, digging in all their nails in unison. Curiously, with them the magic trick did not work, since they only selected the hand that intended to make the grab 6% of the time.

Thumbs or brains?

It could be that this disparate result was not due to differences in the monkeys’ hands, but to other factors such as body size or cognitive ability. For this reason, the researchers invented a new version of the French release which they called “power drop”. The trick is the same, except that a precision grip that uses the thumb is no longer used, but rather the grip is made with the fist, flexing the rest of the fingers.

In this case, the marmosets fell for the magic trick, as did the capuchins and spider monkeys. The gesture the magician makes in this trick is certainly familiar to marmosets, as they regularly use it to catch food. The difference between the two tricks is very subtle, but seems to have radically different effects on the marmosets’ brains.

In turn, in a previous study, García-Pelegrín carried out the French fall under the watchful eye of a Eurasian jay, which does not even have hands. As with marmosets, the deception did not work. What can be caused this? Why do the tricks only work when the observer is familiar from experience with the magician’s gestures?

The magic of mirror neurons

The answer could be found in the calls “mirror neurons”. Neuroscience has provided a large amount of evidence that the same motor neurons that are activated when we perform an action also do so when we see another individual performing the same movements.

For example, if we watch a dog eat, the neurons responsible for our jaw movements go to work. However, are not activated when we see dogs bark, since this action is not present in our motor repertoire.

Some scientists like Guiacomo Rizzolatti, discoverer of mirror neurons, They have suggested that thanks to them we can interpret the purpose of the actions of others. That is, we understand the actions of others when they make our motor neurons resonate. Therefore, it would be more difficult for animals to decipher the movements that we cannot make.

Of course, the García-Pelegrín study provides irrefutable evidence that an individual’s motor skills affect how he perceives and interprets the movements of others. With the French drop trick, the marmosets did not think that the magician was grasping the coin with his thumb, despite being familiar with human hands. It is possible that, because they did not have this ability, their motor neurons did not activate and therefore they were not able to interpret the movement.

However, these are only hypotheses, since the function of mirror neurons still subject to debate in the scientific community. There is still a lot of work to be done before we fully understand how animals perceive and process the actions of others. Maybe science just needs to put a little more magic into its investigations.

