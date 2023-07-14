Mexican singer Lucero and Michel Kuri stopped being a couple After ten years of having been and on their social networks, both share a statement in which they make it known.

bright Star and Michel Kuri They surprised this day by making public that they were ending their sentimental relationship, they also ask for respect and make it clear that their separation is on very good terms.

Lucero is consecrated as one of the best singers and actresses in Mexico, because with her performance she was able to conquer that title since the nineties when she starred in melodramas on Televisa such as ‘When love arrives’ and ‘Lazos de amor’.

Michel Kuri, for his part, is the nephew of millionaire Carlos Slim, is 62 years old and owns several luxury restaurants and a chain of cafeterias, for which he he is a successful man as an entrepreneur.

Lucero and Michel Kuri never married and she began her relationship with him after divorcing Manuel Mijares, since Their marriage ended in 2011.

But now on social networks, Lucero fans have begun to speculate and give their opinion as to what the real reason would be. for which she separated from Michel, while the famous singer of songs like ‘Veleta’ has said that it was partly due to a lack of time to be together due to her multiple work commitments.

Lucero’s fans point out that she and Manuel Mijares, parents of Lucero Mijares and José Manuel, they could be giving themselves a new chance in love, this after 14 years of marriage that ended in 2011, and they would love to see them together again as a couple.

bright Star and Manuel Mijaresafter getting divorced, they always maintained a friendly relationship, and each time they photographed themselves with their children without any problem from the respective partners they had after their divorce.

In addition, Lucero and Manuel Mijares currently work and from months ago on the ‘Until we were done’ tour, and with this they have traveled through different stages of the Mexican Republic, accompanied several times by their daughter Lucero Mijares, who sings by their side.

Lucero and her ex-partner Michel Kuri. Instagram photo

