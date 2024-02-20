A query came from a reader asking:

I appointed a law firm to follow up on a rental case, and my lawyer issued a ruling in the case, but he did not follow up on its implementation, and he asked me for an additional amount to complete the procedures and make an arrest and summons against the defendant, noting that I paid the full amount agreed upon with the office before.

the answer :

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that a distinction must be made between the fees collected by the court or the rental committee and the attorney’s fees, because the fees are required by the client and do not fall within the attorney’s fees, and the issue of whether the office is obligated to implement the ruling or not is subject to the terms of the fee agreement signed with the office. There are many offices that charge special fees for execution, other than the fees for directing the lawsuit, because the implementation requires effort, time, and follow-up procedures, perhaps more than the lawsuit itself. However, in your case, I believe that since the lawyer had begun the procedures and then neglected them during your absence, he is responsible for all these damages, but that You must prove it and then file a complaint with the committee responsible for the conduct of lawyers.

